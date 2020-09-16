This is an installment of Curious Edina, an Edina Community Foundation project that seeks to answer residents’ questions about their city. For this installment, Curious Edina answers the question, “How far can you float down Minnehaha Creek?” Questions for Curious Edina can be sent to ECF@edinacommunityfoundation.org.
One of the top summer outdoor adventures for Edina kids of all ages is floating down Minnehaha Creek on a tube, kayak, or canoe. Minnehaha Creek flows 22 miles from Lake Minnetonka to Minnehaha Falls. The section of the creek that flows through Edina is about 4.5 miles long, meandering through neighborhoods and backyards of homes along the creek. With the redesign of Arden Park, you can now float or paddle continuously from Browndale Avenue to Minneapolis.
For paddling the creek, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District suggests a streamflow (also known as discharge or flow rate) of 75-150 cubic feet per second. Rapids and tunnels can be fun, but extremely fast flow can be dangerous. Creek conditions can change rapidly depending on precipitation. Updated creek conditions can be found online at minnehahacreek.org/.
Next time you are looking for a fun nature activity in your hometown, grab your water shoes and something to float on, and head to the creek. There is still plenty of time to enjoy the creek in the fall, especially on sunny days after it rains.
Thanks to Eda Rivers, the Edina Community Foundation’s director of development, for the answer to this week’s question.
