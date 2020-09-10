A student at Edina High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to families Thursday afternoon.
High school principal Andrew Beaton stated in the email that the student was on campus for a period of time.
“We expected this day would come,” he wrote. He added that the school worked with partners at Bloomington Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health to figure out who had “close and prolonged contact with the case.” Those individuals were contacted directly.
The email stated that according to the MDH, the exposure risk for other people at the high school at that time was no greater than the risk in the general community.
Families do not need to be notified of every case identified but will be provided updates if needed, according to the email.
“While our in-school protocols were followed perfectly, it is a reminder to remain vigilant and that behaviors outside the walls of EHS can impact our ability to stay open,” Beaton said in the email.
According to the district’s website, when there is a confirmed case, MDH will work with the district to investigate whether the exposure happened in a school setting. After that, the district will help MDH in determining when the individual first developed symptoms, the testing date and when they were last at the school.
In any confirmed case, MDH will consider how long the person was on-campus while possibly infectious, any close contacts and level of interactions before figuring out next steps to take. The MDH considers the infectious period to be 48 hours prior to when symptoms start or the test date for someone asymptomatic.
“Close contact” is defined as those having been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, according to MDH.
For students specifically, principals and school nurses will lead contact tracing in the district, Edina Public Schools spokesperson Mary Woitte said last week regarding protocol when there is a confirmed case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.