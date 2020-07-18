Edina Public Schools has announced the hiring of Tami Jo Cook as Assistant Principal at South View Middle School. Cook has been dean of students at South View since 2005.
Cook began her career in education teaching math, first in Brainerd for five years before joining Edina Schools in 2000 as a Grade 9 math teacher. As dean, Cook has been creator and coordinator of numerous initiatives, including the Student Leadership Program, flexible daily schedule for students, and The Hornet Hunt for Big Ideas. In addition, she has been the coordinator of 504 learning plans for students with identified disabilities, building assessments coordinator, and monitor for student performance in mathematics. She has served as a member of the school’s Emergency Response Team, and on the districtwide Equity Team, Crisis Planning Team and the Discipline Committee.
Cook is an active member of the Minnesota Middle School Association, having served in a number of statewide positions for the organization. She was recognized with the association’s Distinguished Service Award in 2015. She has also served in positions or as a presenter at conferences for the Association of Middle Level Education, Special Olympics Minnesota and the Institute for Personalized Learning.
Cook holds a bachelor’s and a master’s of science degree from Bemidji State University. She has a doctorate of education and K-12 principal licensure from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
“As I take the next steps in my professional career, I am thrilled to do so in a school and community that I love so much,” Cook said. “I am excited for the opportunity to continue serving Edina Public Schools and the amazing staff and families at South View Middle School in my new role as assistant principal.”
Cook will begin her new duties immediately. The search for a new dean of students has begun.
