Edina held a virtual panel discussion last week to discuss race, justice and policing in the city.
The panel discussion, called Community Conversation on Race, Justice and Policing, was hosted by the city’s Human Rights and Relations Commission. The conversation, which featured community members and police officers, may be the first in a series of conversations to address racial equity issues in Edina.
To start, Edina Police Chief David Nelson and Sergeant Dave Venne outlined the department’s race and equity work, including past and future community engagement efforts. These include finding a way to implement long-term racial data collection, no longer posting names in the weekly crime reports and placing the police manual online for public access.
Venne said the police department is looking to better use social media, and to improve community outreach programs and consider new ones.
Sabeeh Mirza, a student member of the Edina Human Rights & Relations Commission, said that of all the places he’s lived, Edina has been the most accepting to him, especially in terms of the diversity in Edina Public Schools.
Gary Bridges, an Edina resident and Edina Public Schools employee, said that as a person of color, he has experienced some profiling, whether that was being followed by an officer while driving or being stopped at a coffee shop. He said he used to go on walks early in the morning in the neighborhood but had stopped for this reason.
But Bridges said he thinks city leaders are doing a good job of trying to accept everyone. Seeing a Black officer for the first time brought “joy to my heart,” he said.
Edina has seen a lot of progress over recent years, said Arnie Bigbee, a community volunteer and former Tom Oye Human Rights Award winner. He observed that race issues in the country are not always obvious. There are other manifestations of racism, like income disparities or incarceration rates, Bigbee noted.
“We really have to get a handle on it. ... Edina is a community that can do that better than a lot of other communities,” he said.
Mirza said it’s time for discussions to happen now. Hope Melton, a former urban planner and the current coordinator of Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing, added that it’s important to remember racism is a structural and systemic problem, which affects policies.
Bridges said he has not seen many efforts to attract people of color to live in Edina. He asked the panel what more they think could be done.
Melton said addressing affordable housing issues could help, but there has already been progress in increasing demographic diversity.
It’s important to make people feel welcome in Edina, Bridges said.
Edina residents were also able to send in questions. One asked when autism training would be implemented at the Edina Police Department following the passage of a police reform bill that requires it in Minnesota. Chief Nelson said they have already implemented the first training course, which will be done before the end of the year.
Another question, also directed to Nelson, asked when the department would roll out body cameras. Nelson said they were delayed due to COVID-19 and civil unrest earlier this year, but now the department has them. They are waiting until the vendor can install them, he said.
To watch the full video, go to youtube.com/edinatv.
