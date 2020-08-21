Giving Voice oversees choral communities for people with dementia, their care partners, and volunteers in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. This fall, they’re starting a fourth chorus at Colonial Church of Edina. Due to COVID-19 situation, the chorus will be initiated in a weekly Zoom-based format.
Chorus members include people with dementia, their care partners and volunteers. Those welcome include any person living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia who can attend the structured weekly rehearsals and, most importantly, wants to make good music and good friends. There are no auditions. No musical training or experience is necessary.
Visit colonialchurch.org/music-arts/givingvoice for additional information and to register for the fall session, which will meet weekly on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., beginning Sept. 16.
Giving Voice choruses aim to foster joy, well-being, purpose and community understanding as they celebrate the potential of people living with dementia. The goal of the choruses is to bring renewed purpose, learning, friendship and happiness to people living with Alzheimer’s disease, changing the attitudes of care partners, family members, friends and community members.
For additional information, email GivingVoice@colonialchurch.org or contact Barb Halvorson at Colonial Church, 952-224-9524.
