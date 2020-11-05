The Edina City Council voted late last month to continue using $250,000 of federal funding to aid the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital despite not completing a community testing program.
The money, part of CARES Act funding the city received in July, originally was supposed to go toward the hospital with the intent that it would run a community testing program in Edina. Though this did not happen, the Council voted Oct. 21 to still provide the money to the hospital. The vote was split 3-2.
“(Fairview Southdale Hospital) has been a really great corporate citizen,” said Mayor Jim Hovland, who advocated that the money still go toward the hospital. “I view this hospital operation as critical to our community.”
The additional money to Southdale also comes after a recent announcement by Fairview Health that the pandemic has greatly affected its revenue. The Minneapolis-based health service reported a loss of $163 million in the first half of 2020. As a result, it will alter two of its St. Paul hospitals and cut 900 positions across its system.
The Southdale hospital will also lose 18 inpatient mental health beds.
When the CARES money was tabbed for the hospital in July, the plan stipulated that any unused money would go back to the city for internal expense reimbursement, City Manager Scott Neal said at the Council meeting. The testing events did not happen as described in the plan, he added.
“I’m speaking for the status quo,” he said. “We have more than enough expenses internally to justify using the additional $250,000 to fund our internal expenses. ... All of our taxpayers would benefit from that decision.”
Hovland noted that Fairview lost $32 million when elective surgeries were banned, although it received $6 million in federal assistance.
The Council members split on whether to let the city keep the money or to have it go to the hospital.
Councilmember Mary Brindle pointed out that the city also has costs to cover, citing the original intent to keep the money with the city should the testing not occur.
“It’s not that the hospital doesn’t have costs to cover. I totally understand that but I want to keep my priority as healthy as I can keep it,” she said. “I’m hesitant to let the dollars go if they can be put to good use in the city.”
Councilmember Mike Fischer said with the original plan, the city already intended on giving the money to Fairview – it just happened to be in the form of a testing program. He said he would like to see the CARES money still be directed to Fairview.
“They are our front line. ... We are saying we are a health community,” he said. “They have been that leading business there with us all the way.”
The city must return all money left unspent by Nov. 15.
