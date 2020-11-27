The city of Edina will require automatic sprinklers in high-rise residential buildings that previously would not have needed to install them.
The recent amendment to city fire code, which affects two high-rise apartment properties in Edina, would require that the apartment owners submit a plan to add sprinklers, and within 12 years of that date, install them. The Edina City Council approved the amendment at a meeting Nov. 17.
The two apartment buildings in Edina that must install automatic sprinklers are the 7500 York Cooperative, 7500 York Ave.; and The Edina Towers, 6400 Barrie Road. Because these buildings are older, they were not required to install automatic sprinklers as new construction now must.
“These two buildings are high-risk for us. … When we get alarms there, we’re worried,” Fire Chief Tom Schmitz said at a recent City Council meeting.
The move to change city ordinance was prompted by a revision to the 2020 Minnesota State Fire Code requirement. The revision allows jurisdictions to decide to require existing high-rise buildings to be retrofitted with automatic sprinklers.
The statewide push to get sprinklers into older high-rise apartment buildings heightened when a residential building in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis went into flames the day before Thanksgiving, killing five people.
According to the city’s staff report, high-rise buildings without automatic sprinklers are a “significant hazard” to both the building’s residents and firefighters.
The Edina Towers is a 17-story residential building, built in 1969. It has 193 market-rate units. Sprinklers are currently installed in the basement and parking garage.
“In addition to regular safety inspections, in-unit smoke detection, and fire extinguishers are on every floor, The Edina Towers has monitored alarm service 24 hours per day,” Bigos Management, which manages the apartment building, said in a statement to the Sun Current. “While this change represents a considerable expense for our business, we have begun to work on the required implementation plans for the City of Edina.”
The 7500 York Cooperative is a nine-story residential building with 337 units of senior-assisted condominiums. It was built in 1977. All common areas, including the parking garage and hallways, have sprinklers.
Councilmember Mary Brindle wondered why the high-rise properties had so long to install the sprinklers. “Twelve years is a long time,” she said Nov. 4 at an earlier City Council meeting.
She asked Schmitz why this was the case, instead of requiring installation on the properties be done sooner. Schmitz responded that it is the number set in the statewide fire code.
Councilmember Mike Fischer said he understood that the cost of installing sprinklers could be high, but “the idea of actually saving lives … makes it seem very palatable, especially when they can plan it out over that number of years.”
