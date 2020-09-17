City of Edina Transportation Planner Andrew Scipioni will continue the city’s “Town Talks” series with a virtual discussion about transportation and traffic 7-8 p.m. Sept. 16.
Hosted by City Manager Scott Neal, the discussion will start with a formal presentation on some of the city’s goals related to transportation planning and what staff is doing to meet them. Topics will include CloverRide, electric vehicle strategy, travel demand management, sidewalks and bicycle facilities, speed limits, as well as partnerships with other agencies including Metro Transit, Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. An open forum will follow to allow residents and staff the opportunity to discuss the topic of the night and ask questions. Edina Engineering Director Chad Millner will also be available during the open forum to help answer questions.
“Though Edina is nearly fully developed, its transportation system continues to evolve to meet the needs and challenges of the community,” Scipioni said in a statement. “The primary focus of today’s transportation planning is not on building new roads, but managing the existing and future network to achieve efficiency, livability, safety and sustainability.”
The discussion will be held via Webex. To access the event, go to bit.ly/TownTalkTraffic and enter event number 133 680 6234 and event password 57931. Users can also listen in on the event by dialing 415-655-0001 with access code 133 680 6234.
For discussion materials, which will be available for a week following the presentation, go to BetterTogetherEdina.org. Additional questions and comments may be posted there for staff members. The discussion will be recorded for broadcast on Edina TV and available for online viewing.
