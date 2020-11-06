The city of Edina has prepared environmental assessment worksheets for the two large-scale development proposals in the Southdale area of Edina.
The proposals, one at 6600-6800 France Avenue and another at 7001 and 7025 France Avenue, are for mixed-use projects that include plans for offices, residential buildings and retail space. In order to move forward for approval, the projects needed to be assessed for their environmental impacts. The Edina Planning Commission will discuss each project’s final plans on Nov. 18.
The 6600-6800 France Avenue project, which is being developed by McGough Development, would redevelop the Southdale Office Center, its parking lots and the Tavern on France restaurant. The project would retain two of the office buildings on the site, and would add retail and restaurant spaces, a medical office building, a new office building, residential buildings, a water treatment plant and a mix of parking stalls.
The first phase of the proposed development is expected to start by 2022 with anticipated completion date by 2024, according to city documents.
The 7001 and 7025 France Ave. project, which is being developed by Mortenson Company and Orion Investments, LLC, currently houses a U.S. Bank branch and office space. Plans from September show that the project would add a new 6,000-square-foot U.S. Bank building with a drive-thru, a 10-story office and retail building and in most recent documents, two residential buildings with a total of 410 units.
Construction on the first phase of the project is anticipated to start in spring 2021. Construction on the full project is expected to be completed in 2025.
For 6600-6800 France Ave., the environmental assessment worksheet notes that a municipal water treatment plant would be included in the project. The traffic impact study said there should be signal timing updates for traffic signals and an additional left-turn lane on France Avenue. The study adds that the adjacent Valley View Road should be reviewed for a “road diet” in the future.
For the 70th & France project, the worksheet notes that it includes sustainability features throughout the site. Stormwater management infrastructure, including green roof features, will be implemented. A solar rooftop may also be added. Other features, such as electric vehicle parking and recycled construction materials will also be implemented, according to the worksheet. For the traffic study, signal timing updates along France Avenue are cited for this project. At least 61 bike parking stalls are also recommended be installed throughout the site.
The worksheets describe other potential effects, which can be found at bettertogetheredina.org on each of the project’s pages. The City Council will make a final decision on both projects Dec. 15.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
