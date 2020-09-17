The city of Edina will offer new, family-friendly events to allow socially distant gatherings this fall.
For “Chalk the Walk,” residents are invited to bring their chalk and create positive messages and images at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Sept. 24-26. Participants will be able to work on their chalk design during the hours the park is open over the two days. Through the event, the city hopes to spread joy, optimism and inspiration using sidewalk chalk.
Those interested can reserve a concrete square by visiting BetterTogetherEdina.org/Chalkthewalk by Monday, Sept. 21. Participants are also encouraged to enter the Chalk the Walk contest by uploading a photo of their completed chalk artwork to BetterTogetherEdina.org/Chalkthewalk by 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. The community will be able to vote for their favorite creation on the website between Monday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 4. A prize will be awarded to the photo with the most votes. The winner will be notified by Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Edina’s WALKtober Challenge will occur run Oct. 1-31. Participants can walk outside, at home or in the gym and log miles throughout the month using the provided interactive spreadsheet. Participants have the option to participate at no cost or pay $25 to be eligible for motivational prizes and get a pair of WALKtober mittens if they complete a 50K (31 miles) or 100K (62 miles). Visit Edinamn.Maxgalaxy.net to register by Oct. 1.
The city’s HalloBoo Drive-Thru, set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, will allow participants to put on costumes, decorate their cars and get goody bags or treats from local organizations by driving through a route. The route will take participants from the Edina Art Center to Rosland Park by the Edina Aquatic Center parking lot and provide an alternative option to door-to-door trick-or-treating. DJ Bob will be at the Rosland Park shelter as participants near the end of the route. Visit Edinamn.Maxgalaxy.net to register $10 per child by Wednesday, Oct. 23, or until time slots are full.
Organizations and businesses that would like to apply to host a station along the route can submit an application at EdinaMN.gov/HalloBooStation by Wednesday, Sept. 30. Station hosts will be encouraged to wear costumes and provide goody bags or candy to participants driving by. Decorating a station will be optional. Station hosts will be selected and notified by Friday, Oct. 2. There is no station fee to participate. Those who are unable to participate as a station host but would like to donate to or sponsor the event can visit EdinaMN.gov/HalloBooStation.
For more information or to view a complete list of current recreation activities, visit EdinaParks.com.
