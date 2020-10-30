The city of Edina recommends voters drop off completed absentee ballots to the Edina City Hall following a recent federal appeals court ruling, which puts into question whether ballots received after Election will be counted.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at Edina City Hall – 4801 50th St. W. – in its parking lot’s ballot box through 3 p.m. on Nov. 3. Judges from the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Oct. 29 that all absentee ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day must be set aside.
The city recommends that all absentee ballots not be mailed now as it may not arrive in time to be counted, according to an email sent by the city.
If a voter has already mailed in a ballot, they can track it at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/absenteeballotstatus.aspx.
If a voter’s ballot has not yet been received, they can vote in-person by absentee at Edina City Hall or at a polling place on Election Day.
Edina residents can vote in-person with an absentee ballot at Edina City Hall until Nov. 2. They may also vote in-person on Election Day. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 3, voters can place their absentee ballot in the ballot box in the Edina City Hall’s parking lot. After 3 p.m., absentee ballots may not be dropped off.
Early in-person voting is also available at Edina City Hall until Nov. 2. Hours are: Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Precinct polling places will be open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling place at edinamn.gov/276/polling-places or pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
For more information, visit edinamn.gov/election.
