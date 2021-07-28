The city of Edina and the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District are partnering to transform the green space at the intersection of Bristol Boulevard, Mavelle Drive and Lynmar Lane.
The site, also known as Bristol & Mavelle Park or Lynmar basin, was designated as a place of interest by the Watershed District in its aim of improving the health of Lake Edina. The project’s team hopes to better manage stormwater at the park, among other goals.
Initial design concepts were released earlier this month. Next month, the team expects that city staff will make a recommendation on whether the project should be pursued, which will go to the Edina City Council.
“The idea behind this project is to see if we can make some of (the stormwater) functions better but also make a park that’s better for both the natural resources and better aesthetics and look good for the neighborhood,” said Ross Bintner, the city’s engineering services manager.
In 2019, the watershed district completed a study on Lake Cornelia and Lake Edina to understand the source of their pollution, according to the Better Together Edina website. Both lakes are on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s impaired waters list for their excess in certain nutrients, and over the years, have seen algae blooms that can be toxic to humans and animals.
The following year, the watershed district compiled a feasibility report on this, which identified the Bristol & Mavelle Park as a site of opportunity to improve water quality in the area.
The partnership between the Watershed District and city launched this spring, allowing residents to provide input online and attend community meetings.
In addition to looking to improve the quality of water in Lake Edina and other downstream water resources, the project team’s other main goals are to minimize the flooding risk in the South Cornelia neighborhood and enhance the site’s natural resources, like adding pollinator-friendly and native plantings.
The project team also plans to regularly engage with residents during the planning process and keep an area of the site open for regular park use.
Two concept plans have been presented to community members. The first plan features a path that runs along the northern edge of a proposed rain garden and simple native plantings in the rain garden for easier maintenance. There is also turf grass for some open space.
The second plan includes a path that would connect to the sidewalk on Mavelle Drive along a row of trees in order to provide more open space for recreational use, complex palette-selected plants in the rain garden and a retaining wall on the southern edge of the rain garden.
Both concepts would keep trees along the edge of the park, but remove trees in the low-lying areas of the park.
Both plans would also use a temporary stormwater storage area in the rain garden that would soak up standing water or be drained within 48 hours. That will minimize the amount of stormwater going downstream, said Randy Anhorn, the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District’s administrator.
Creating a rain garden with a basin that has native plants can help the water soak into those plants and the ground, allowing the water to filter, Bintner explained.
“This project can help that flood protection purpose by increasing the amount of water we can store there. And it can also help clean up the water,” he said. “When it gets to the lakes, it gets there with less nutrients and things that might cause algae blooms.”
Community members have indicated that the space is typically used for unstructured use, like sledding, golfing, as well as passive recreation, like dog walking and picnicking, according to the project’s site on Better Together Edina.
Comments made on the site by community members also showed a desire to keep the area open – without built infrastructure – and ideas to let the area “re-wild” itself or to create an off-leash dog park. Structures are not being considered in this project, the city said.
Bintner said some residents had also told the project team they had a desire to save large cottonwood trees that are proposed to be removed from the site. The plans are not yet finalized, he noted.
A majority of the project’s cost will come from the Watershed District, Anhorn said. Property owners will not receive a special assessment.
The Watershed District must get approval from the city in order to undertake this project on municipal property, Anhorn noted. After that, the Watershed District would have to order an in-depth engineering report to get better information on the site. Then, that report would go to the Watershed District’s Board of Managers for final approval before the project can be implemented.
Input on the project continues to be taken on bettertogetheredina.org/bristol-mavelle-park.
