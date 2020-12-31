The city of Edina is launching an esports club next month as a way to provide Edina residents with access to social interactions and virtual sports leagues amid the pandemic.
After running a pilot session this fall, the city will again offer Edina’s gamers a virtual environment to play video games in structured esports leagues and tournaments. The program, offered through Edina Parks & Recreation, separates participants by age groups and provides them with an opportunity to win prizes, socialize and practice their skills.
“Within this whole pandemic, we’ve been trying to get creative on programming and offer different things that can keep people involved in sport and recreation,” said Tiffany Bushland, the city’s recreation supervisor. “(This) was just an opportunity for kids virtually to still have that activity, sport mindset.”
Esports, which has risen in popularity and profile over recent years, is a type of sporting competition with video games. This takes place typically through structured, multiplayer gaming competitions that garner millions of viewers from all over the world.
The city’s program is made possible through Blaze Fire Games, which provides a structure for the esports league, including a platform for its social interactions. Through the platform, players ages 7 and up have access to an organized community, where they can choose to play in leagues and tournaments or take part in free play within the group.
Prizes and trophies can be earned for participation and for winning tournaments.
The games include Minecraft, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, Madden NFL, Mario Kart 8, NBA 2K and FIFA Soccer. Participants must pay for the games as needed, including consoles or online subscriptions.
Participants are grouped by age, with one group of kids 7-12 years old, another of kids 13-17 years old and another for gamers ages 18 and up, Bushland said.
Misconceptions about gaming
Parents may think video games are detrimental for their kids, but they can provide valuable social interactions, cognitive skill-building and potential career paths, said Isiah Reese, co-founder of Blaze Fire Games.
“Edina is known for their academics, ... so we wanted to leverage that and help parents understand that he or she is not just playing games. We want to show them the career pathway,” he said.
Reese cited positions that include not just the player, but writers, graphic designers, coaches and more.
It’s an industry that includes Reese’s children. His 10-year-old son, Michael, helped found Blaze Fire Games and name it. His 13-year-old daughter, Madison, will lead a girl’s division for the company. Reese said this already shows the opportunities that can open up for youth through the world of esports.
An outlet amid the pandemic
For kids, games provide an outlet for social interaction, especially during the pandemic, as many young people are at home instead of school, Reese said.
In addition, gaming helps level the “playing field” by creating a more equitable environment regardless of gender, race, or other demographics or abilities, he said.
“Not everyone is going to be the fastest runner, or jump the highest. ... But when it comes to controlling that mouse, they may be the best in the business,” he said. “Gaming is one thing that, it’s like music, it just unifies everyone.”
Through Blaze Fire Games, Edina teams may be able to play against other cities’ teams, Reese said. Connecting municipalities is a goal, he added.
Bushland said this aspect especially adds to the “sport mentality” that may be missing due to the pandemic. Now, it’s available virtually in a safe environment, she said.
