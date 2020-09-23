Editor’s note: Not all of the candidates’ comments on important issues raised during the forum are discussed in this article. In the interest of fairness, each candidate who took part is mentioned here three times. To watch the forum, visit lwvedina.org.
Candidates running for the two seats open on the Edina City Council participated in a forum last week held by the League of Women Voters Edina.
This forum, held via video conference, marked the last of a series of forums hosted by LWV Edina. Over the past three weeks, candidates for the Minnesota Senate, Minnesota House of Representatives, Edina mayoral seat and City Council answered questions from LWV Edina and constituents.
Incumbent Jim Hovland is running unopposed in the mayoral race. The City Council candidates are James Pierce, Janet Kitui, Rhonda Bland, Parinaz Kassemi, Joshua Ahlberg, Ukasha Dakane and Carolyn Jackson. Kassemi did not participate in the forum.
All candidates were asked a series of questions, one from LWV Edina and all others from constituents. The following summary is based on a recording of the forum posted to the city of Edina’s YouTube channel.
Racial equity in city policy
When candidates were asked about the role of City Council members in implementing racial equity into policy, candidates expressed similar views. Many stated that the city has taken important steps to improve racial equity in the community, but that more must still be done.
Pierce, who co-led the Edina Race & Equity Task Force that formed three years ago, said the group’s recommendations provide a great start for implementing racial equity into city policy. “We have to exhibit the fortitude to deliver … the promise of eliminating racial bias,” he said.
Bland said while she is not a person of color, she is empathetic to the cause due to her own background in facing discrimination as a person of Jewish faith. But she acknowledged this does not mean the experiences are equivalent.
Increased police transparency and accountability must be a priority, Kitui said. But even so, the recommendations already brought forward by the Race and Equity Task Force were terrific for city policy, she also said.
Jackson said she has worked in the past to address ways that voter suppression was happening in the state. “Equity needs to infuse everything that we do,” she said. And every voice in a community matters, she added.
Approaching development, affordable housing
When asked about the direction of housing in the city, candidates differed in their support for high-density developments, but all wanted to see more affordable housing options.
Ahlberg said with all of the new proposals for the Southdale area, a “reflective pause” is needed. Affordable housing does not need to mean more density, he said. Single-family homes are the “backbone” of the community, and keeping them would mean making sure the Council enforces the current zoning, he said.
Dakane said new redevelopment needs to be balanced. Each development has a ripple effect on its surroundings, so its impact on infrastructure and public safety must be looked at, he said.
Higher-density living spaces need to be sought in a city that is growing and land-locked, Pierce said. But new policies, including slowing down teardowns of this type of housing, could help build more affordable options, he said.
Jackson said Southdale-area developments can become places for opportunity. Breaking up “superblocks” of buildings, having more workforce housing and making sure buildings have a human scale are important aspects for new development, she said.
Addressing climate change
All candidates recognized that climate change is an issue and that the city must work to mitigate its own environmental impact. But candidates differed in their approaches to addressing climate change.
City Council approval on developments can help to mitigate environmental impact, Bland said. Looking at aspects of projects closely, like through an environmental impact statement and green space ratios, will be important.
Kitui mentioned that climate change is very apparent with the fires occurring on the U.S. West Coast. She said the city needs to do their part in making sure that doesn’t continue to happen. And “there is an appetite for renewable energy in Edina,” she said.
Looking at city infrastructure is a way to mitigate impacts, Ahlberg said. This could be by including multi-modal transportation and preserving park space in the city.
Dakane said that as a climate activist, his goal is to create a climate action plan in the city. He mentioned his own experience in getting other cities to implement their own plans. “We have to have a strong goal that will reduce gas emissions,” he said.
Kassemi, though not at the forum, has noted that some of her priorities include ensuring the city’s infrastructure is up-to-date and making sure there is communication between government and members of the community.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.