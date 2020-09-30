A City Council candidate forum from last month saw some pushback after an edited version of the event’s recording was posted to the city’s website and YouTube.
The forum, which was hosted by the League of Women Voters Edina, was broadcast Sept. 17 on local Comcast channels 813 and 16. One of the candidates, Carolyn Jackson, experienced some sound issues during this live broadcast. Later, the video was posted to the city’s website and YouTube channel, with a re-recorded introductory statement from Jackson replacing the initial version that had faulty sound.
Several residents inquired about having the unedited version be available for public viewing, including a soundbite that included Jackson expressing frustration over the technical issues.
The edited video has now been replaced with the originally broadcast version, with Jackson’s re-recorded comments appearing at the end of the video. A disclaimer at the beginning of the video explained that Jackson’s statement had been re-recorded due to technical issues.
Jennifer Bennerotte, a spokesperson with the city, said the forums are not sponsored by the city, but by the LWV Edina. She added that the city had always kept the original video, as initially broadcast, on its Facebook Live page.
Colleen Feige, president of LWV Edina, said editing the video in the first place to replace the bad sound “was a mistake.” After hearing from community members, she said LWV Edina re-uploaded the video to include the forum as it originally appeared, with the re-recorded statement at the end – now also available on its website.
Feige did not provide a reason as to why another soundbite of Jackson’s from later in the forum did not appear in the initially uploaded edited version. She said LWV did not make any edits other than inserting Jackson’s new introduction. But she said if an audio issue had happened with any other candidate, “we would have given them the same chance to re-record. No question.”
Jackson said in a statement to the Sun Current, “we retaped the opening statement after the forum; I read the exact same statement I had made with bad sound.”
“Initially, the forum was then rebroadcast with my new opening statement edited in. This caused concern among certain citizens, so the original is now being broadcast with my re-taped opening statement added on at the end,” she said. “I did not change any answers to questions in any way.”
