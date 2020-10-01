The Edina City Council approved a preliminary city budget and tax levy last month.
The preliminary city budget for 2021 would be $130.6 million and the tax levy would be $41.8 million, which is an increase of 5.95% from 2020. While this is not yet set in stone, the vote last month signifies the maximum amount the levy can be for next year, City Manager Scott Neal said at the meeting.
For the owner of a median-valued single-family home, taxes would increase by 3.7% over the prior year.
A median-valued home in Edina would be worth $551,300, according to city documents. With the city’s preliminary tax levy, the homeowner would see a $57 increase next year.
Council members were also asked to weigh in on another option for the tax levy that would have not increased the taxes for a median single-family homeowner. However, this would have created a gap of $1.2 million in revenue that would be taken from the Budget Stabilization Fund, which was created earlier this year by the city to prepare for an economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council did not approve this option, but rather the tax levy as proposed. Councilmember Mike Fischer said this would allow more flexibility for funding in the future.
Neal said most Edina residents will still be paying property taxes at the level they are at now or less due to economic growth in the city.
The budget also included the establishment of several new initiatives, including infrastructure improvement funding under a specific source for capital improvement planning, new positions in the city and more competitive city employee compensation, according to the city’s publication, “Edition: Edina.”
The new city positions include a new police officer to address increased public safety demands and a job in the facilities division to better manage city buildings.
A public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget is scheduled for Dec. 1. The City Council will vote either that day or on Dec. 15.
