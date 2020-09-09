Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave. S., will host free weekly children’s entertainment at noon Thursdays in the Amphitheater beginning Sept. 17.
The performance schedule includes the following acts:
• Sept. 17: Will Hale and Tadpole Parade
• Sept. 24: Mary Hall and the Pipsqueeks
• Oct. 1: Kidpower with Rachael
• Oct. 8: Westwood Hills Nature Center
• Oct. 22: Bob the Beachcomber (music)
• Oct. 29: Brodini (magician)
Reservations will be required due to capacity limits. Reservations will open weekly 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Edinamn.Maxgalaxy.Net and remain open until 11 a.m. Thursdays or until spots are filled.
Masks will be required for adults and children over the age of 5 and recommended for children ages 2 to 5. Attendees should also sit 6 feet apart from other households, sanitize hands before arriving, and stay home when sick.
Due to the Edinborough Southeast Plaza Project, visitors should plan to enter the building through the doors off the York Avenue cul-de-sac. Parking will also be available in a parking lot off of York Avenue.
Please follow posted signage.
Edinborough Park, including the PlayPark, remains closed to the public. The pool and track are open to members and association partners.
For more information about Edinborough Park, visit EdinboroughPark.com. To learn more about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus or sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text Edina to 57838 to receive text updates.
