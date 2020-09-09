The city of Edina will reopen Braemar Golf Dome and Braemar Field next week after the facilities were closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and comply with state orders.
Braemar Golf Dome, 7420 Braemar Blvd., was forced to close early in March out of consideration for the health and safety of its visitors. For the 2020-2021 season, it will open almost two months early on Sept. 14, with hours from 1-9 p.m. through Oct. 31 and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Nov. 1. The Toptracer Range technology, the same ball-tracking technology the pros use, will be available for use when the Dome opens.
To support safety measures and continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19, visitors can anticipate new guidelines – like being required to wear masks during check-in and when traveling to and from their hitting bay, increased sanitation and hand sanitizer stations, no cash transactions or club rentals, and a limit of two golfers per bay on the lower level and one golfer per bay on the upper deck. For a complete list of COVID-19 guidelines or for the latest information on the Dome, visit BraemarGolfDome.com.
Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way, will reopen with limited use beginning Sept. 19 to allow affiliated sports organizations and programs to rent the facility for practices. Groups interested in using the field must have a COVID-19 plan on file with the City, publish it to their organization’s website and have a process for tracking participants. The walking track will remain closed to the public until further notice, but staff hopes to reopen it in November. For updates and to learn more about COVID-19 guidelines at Braemar Field, visit BraemarField.com.
Visitors to both facilities should continue to follow public health guidance, stay home when sick and maintain six feet of social distance from others when they are not engaging in sport activities.
For more information about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus or sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text Edina to 57838 to receive text updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.