The body of a missing Edina man has been found, with no foul play expected, the city of Edina announced the night of July 24, the same day the man was reported missing.
William Landgren, age 73, had been missing since early the morning that day. Around 9:30 p.m., Edina Police announced his body had been found. He had last been seen near the block of 6100 Brookview Avenue.
“The Edina Police Department thanks you and the public for their help and extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Landgren,” Edina Communications Director Jennifer Bennerotte stated in the email announcing the discovery.
