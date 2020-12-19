Same goes for high school practices but no word yet games
Following the latest executive order from Gov. Tim Walz, youth sports are allowed to resume practicing Jan. 4.
The Minnesota High School League will allow in-person practices for the winter sports and activities season on the same day, Monday, Jan. 4.
Executive Order 20-103 was announced on Dec. 16 and 13 days earlier the MSHSL’s Board of Directors approved a flexible scheduling model after a presentation by the Return to Participation Task Force.
The previous order pausing school and youth sports went into effect on Nov. 20, with football and volleyball completing their seasons the night before, and was set to expire on Dec. 18.
Schools have the option to begin in-person participation later to follow their district’s COVID-19 response plan.
In-person practice begins for gymnastics, basketball, hockey, wrestling, boys swimming and diving, Nordic skiing, Alpine skiing and adapted floor hockey. Dance may continue its season which began two weeks before the Nov. 20 pause.
“While we recognize that our students, coaches and families are anxious to return to activities and athletics, the Jan. 4, 2021, date aligns well with many member schools’ calendars as they return from extended breaks,” said League Executive Director Erich Martens. “This opportunity to participate in athletics and activities also comes with great responsibility. It is critical that all students, coaches, directors, and officials maintain the highest standard of health and safety, both in and outside of school. Everyone must actively share the responsibility of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping themselves and others safe and healthy.”
At the Dec. 3 board meeting, the Return to Play Task Force recommended three schedule models for play to resume in January.
Model 1 is no longer relevant since in-person practice is not resuming until Jan. 4, and beyond that, as determined by each school district.
Model 2 has a Jan. 4 start date to resume practice with competitions beginning no earlier than the week of Jan. 11. According to the latest executive order, competitions are no hold until further notice.
For Model 2, three weeks have been removed to help ensure the spring season reverts to a traditional calendar as possible after the cancellation of the 2020 season. Most spring sports will start between one to two weeks later.
Basketball and hockey will each have 13 weeks. Gymnastics and wrestling will have 12 weeks. Nordic skiing, Alpine skiing, boys swim and dive will have 11 weeks, dance will have 10 weeks and adapted floor hockey will have eight weeks.
The model allows for section play in each sport starting the week of March 22 for hockey and basketball with a three-week buffer in the schedule to move it up or back given the COVID-19 situation, March 8 and 15 for wrestling and March 15 for gymnastics. Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and boys swim/dive March 8 and dance the weeks of Feb. 22 and March 1.
Most spring sports would start two weeks of practice on March 29 including baseball, softball, track and field, adapted softball, golf, boys tennis and badminton. Each of those sports would take part in a 12-week season except for boys tennis with 11 weeks. Synchronized swimming would begin practice the week of March 15 for a 14 week season and adapted bowling March 8 for an 11 week season.
Lacrosse would be the last sport to start practice the week of April 5 for an 11 week season.
Sections would take place over two weeks, May 31 and June 7 for softball, track and field, baseball, golf and lacrosse. Boys tennis would play sections weeks of May 24 and 31.
Model 3 would shift all start dates for practice back two weeks, Jan. 18 and shrink the length of seasons to 8-11 weeks depending on the sport.
Dance and adapted floor hockey would have an 8 week season with sections for dance spread over the weeks of Feb. 22 and March 1.
Hockey and basketball would target the week of March 22 for sections with a four-week window of time from March 15 to April 5 to complete sections. Gymnastics and wrestling would be 10 weeks with sections for both the week of March 15 in addition to the week of March 8 for wrestling. The week of March 22 would be reserved for sections in those sports.
Boys’ swim/dive, Nordic skiing and Alpine skiing sections would be the week of March 8 with the weeks of March 1 (for Nordic only) and March 15 reserved for sections if needed.
The spring season would be reduced to 12 weeks for softball, baseball, track and field, adapted softball and golf. Section play would span the week of May 31 to June 7. The remaining sports would have 11 week seasons including boys tennis, lacrosse, badminton and adapted bowling to ensure everything is completed by the June 21 deadline. Lacrosse sections would be the weeks of May 31 and June 7 and tennis would be May 24 and May 31.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.