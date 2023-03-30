Bloomington Athletic Association registration for various spring and summer sports is well underway.
Track
Track and field will host its 12th annual city-wide meets at the Bloomington high school tracks this spring in addition regular practices and meets June-July.
The city-wide meets are open to kindergartners through fifth graders. Register at the track with a suggested $5 free-will donation or before on the BAA LeagueApp registration system starting April 1. Kids will receive a T-shirt and bib number. They will have a chance to compete in six events rotating with age-based groups.
Kennedy will host from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 and Jefferson will host from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13. A small concession area with sell drinks and snacks. Volunteers are needed, email track coordinator Paul Roach at paulroach4948@gmail.com for more information about the city-wide event or Kim Robinson, track commissioner at track@baaonline.org.
Tennis
BAA is adding a tennis camp this summer with two sessions, June 19-22 and July 10-13 at the Kennedy High School courts. It’s open to kids entering third-eighth grade in the fall.
Third-fifth graders will meet 9-10 a.m. or 5:30-6:30 p.m. and sixth-eighth graders follow at 10:15-11:30 a.m. or 6:45-8 p.m. for each session with a maximum of 12 players for each session.
Fee is $25 with scholarships available. Players can bring their own but rackets will be available to use.
Kennedy girls tennis assistant coach Karen Scott is organizing the camp and can be reached at tennis@baaonline.org. Volunteer coaches are needed. Registration opens April 1 at baaonline.org.
Golf
The BAA golf program offered this summer will be the league-only play at Dwan Golf Course on Sundays starting after 4:45 p.m. July 16-August 27. The league is open to kids ages 8-18 who know golf etiquette including keeping pace with the group ahead. Fee is $190 and golfers are responsible for their own clubs (putter, irons and driver/3 wood are required) and equipment.
Lessons will not be offered this summer as Hyland Greens is not available for BAA use. Three Rivers Parks operates Hyland Greens and will offer junior golf programing again this summer through threeriverparks.org.
BAA must have foursomes for each tee-time reserved and the number of reservations could be limited. Register early to insure participation. Golf Commissioner Jole Nathe can be reached at golf@baaonline.org.
