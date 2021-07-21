Kennedy/Richfield merger with Jefferson seen as immediate way to allow players to compete at appropriate levels
The boys hockey landscape in Bloomington and Richfield will look different this fall after the Kennedy/Richfield Youth Hockey Association joins the Jefferson Youth Hockey Association.
Subtracting an association isn’t ideal for the long-term success of the sport in Bloomington or Richfield. But out of viability for the immediate future, the move was put into effect this spring. Kennedy/Richfield president Ryan Lueck explained the merger is needed for multiple reasons.
“It’s been talked about for several years,” he said. “What it came down to is the number and size of the association.”
Made it official
Jefferson Youth Hockey President Tim Laughlin said Lueck gave him a heads up on the situation in January, which allowed everyone to start planning for summer programming as well as the necessary presentation to the leadership at Minnesota Hockey and District 6, which needed to approve the affiliate agreement with a membership vote.
Minnesota Hockey noted the merger in the new business portion of the April 25 meeting.
Representatives from the Kennedy and Jefferson programs made an informational presentation. Positive and negative implications of the merger were shared and there was strong support for the merger while they awaited a vote to approve or deny.
Kennedy’s membership voted to disband the board of directors as of June 16. At the June 20 Minnesota Hockey board of directors, the motion to approve the affiliate agreement passed unanimously.
Lueck cited the downward trend of fewer active families in the association over the years.
In addition to fewer hockey players at the various levels, it was increasingly difficult to fill the necessary volunteer positions needed to run an association.
Only offering 1 1/2 bantam teams brought the issues to a head as they formed a cooperative with Eden Prairie the last couple of years.
“[Participation] numbers we were looking to project out said we would be in the same situation for the foreseeable future,” Lueck said. Last year the youngest level [Mites] hovered around 60 skaters, which was an all-time low. “Another problem is that you can make teams but if you don’t have enough teams or players at a certain level, families will look elsewhere.”
For example, a top-end Squirt A player might have to play on a Squirt B team because there aren’t enough Squirt A-level players to field an entire team.
With the merger, more players will play at appropriate levels, which means a more satisfying experience for the association families. Instead of a C-level player on a B-level team, the idea is that there will be A, B and C teams at each level to allow players to participate at the appropriate level.
“The good result from that is hopefully the retention – they play more and develop those hockey skills at the right level,” he said.
Changes
Demographic changes over the last three decades haven’t helped recruit new skaters from the Richfield and east side of Bloomington. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort,” Lueck said as the association tried to bring in new families but couldn’t meet the levels necessary to sustain the program.
“East Bloomington and Richfield is still an older community that isn’t bustling with young kids,” he said. “A lot of the families don’t come from a spot where hockey was at the forefront growing up. Many players come out today because their parents played.”
Laughlin acknowledged recruiting will continue to be a big point of emphasis to sustain youth hockey in the community. With two associations, kids could be classmates but because of the association boundaries, they would play for Kennedy or Jefferson programs.
Laughlin gave an example of Poplar Bridge, which has students from Highway 169 to the Mall of America across the northern section of Bloomington. “Not being able to play with friends has always been a detractor because kids want to play with their friends and if they go to school together they should play hockey together,” he said. Now that can be a reality.
For perspective, girls hockey players in Bloomington and Richfield play for one association, the Bloomington Girls Hockey Association, which remains stable with participation numbers allowing the various age groups to field multiple teams and compete at multiple levels inside the larger groups like 8U, 10U, 12U and 15U.
Feeder programs
Each youth association serves, in part, as a feeder program for the high school, including Kennedy High School, Jefferson High School, and the cooperative between Southwest Christian and Richfield High Schools.
“I know the Kennedy folks are worried about the future of the high school program,” Lueck said. The plan is to keep both high school programs heavily involved with the younger players in several ways. “It will say Jefferson on everyone’s [youth level] jersey but it is a nice situation to have with one hockey association serving three high school programs. I understand the fear of losing a feeder program but it works for several sports in Bloomington with one youth association.”
Several youth sports organizations in Bloomington run as one community-based program including the girls’ hockey association, Bloomington Fastpitch Association (Bloomington Blast), Bloomington Traveling Baseball Association (Bloomington Bandits), Bloomington United Soccer Club and Bloomington Bears Lacrosse. The 67-year-old, volunteer-organized Bloomington Athletic Association offers several intra-city leagues in basketball, baseball, soccer, floor hockey, wrestling, football and more.
“We’re doing this because we have to do this,” Lueck said,
Kennedy/Richfield and Jefferson already collaborated whenever possible, according to Lueck, including scrimmages for the 5- and 6-year-old Mites and various summer training on the ice or coaching clinics.
Future looks hopeful
Jefferson Youth Hockey will serve as the ongoing association for Bloomington and Richfield boys interested in playing community-based hockey after approval of the merger from the necessary governing bodies including a unanimously passed motion by the Minnesota Hockey Board of Directors during their June 20 meeting. Executive Director Glen Andresen and Hockey Programs Manager Mike Terwilliger abstained from voting. Andresen is a member of the Bloomington Girls Hockey Association and Terwilliger is the head coach of the Jefferson boys hockey school program. Last winter, both associations used a membership survey to gauge a willingness to merge among other topics.
“That survey came back overwhelmingly in favor of the merger,” Lueck said. “It wasn’t a controversial decision. In fact, our membership voted to authorize the board to dissolve and merge with Jefferson and it was over 90 percent in favor.”
Lueck plans to serve as a liaison role instead of a voting member of the board of directors with Jefferson Youth Hockey. “We already have multiple people taking key volunteer positions and a couple of people on the hockey development side of things,” he said. “To be honest this has gone above my expectations with the level of cooperation. Most of the kids go to the same schools and on the same team in other sports but played for different hockey associations.”
Richfield joined Kennedy Youth Hockey within the last 10 years at a time when Richfield was experiencing the same issues the Kennedy/Richfield program is experiencing now with a lack of interest.
Without the Kennedy/Richfield partnership, Lueck said, the Kennedy program wouldn’t have existed by itself.
He estimated Richfield skaters made up a third of the membership but that number has been on the decline, much in the same way the Minneapolis youth hockey program went from six or seven associations in 1990 to one association today. “We were losing a lot of people to other associations, especially with families moving out of the area,” he said, as families move elsewhere for a myriad of reasons.
From his experience in youth hockey, Lueck said, “There is a really good vibe going on with Bloomington hockey right now. Since the plans were announced we’ve already seen a huge number of new Mites register from the Kennedy/Richfield side for the Jefferson side.”
As for the number of families choosing club programs over the community-based programs, Lueck believes families will return to the Jefferson Youth Hockey because of the appropriate level of competition for their skaters.
For tournaments in Bloomington or Richfield, the Bloomington Amateur Hockey Association is ultimately in charge of tournaments and concessions at Bloomington Ice Garden, so it should be business as usual. The ability to schedule ice time on five sheets (three rinks at Bloomington Ice Garden and two at Richfield Ice Arena) is another luxury few associations enjoy.
Laughlin agrees with Lueck in that the combined associations give its kids the best chance to play at the appropriate level and ultimately reach the goal “to have fun playing with friends and not to load up teams to win titles.”
