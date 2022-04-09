Mac Davis, 82, left, and Glenn Pettit, 101, are part of a foursome that plays cribbage once a month. Pettit is one of two 101-year-old World War II veterans who play each month. On March 31, they took their game to Nine Mile Brewing in Bloomington. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Priorities change as the years go by, but cribbage rarely takes a backseat.
Four members of Bloomington’s Oak Grove Presbyterian Church gather monthly for an afternoon of beer and cards. At 78, Bob Heise is the young guy.
The senior members of the game are Ken Hanson and Glenn Pettit. Both are 101 years old, both are World War II veterans and both don’t miss much when it comes time to deal the cards.
The game began about five years ago. Hanson and Pettit were looking for new competition, and they turned to the congregation at Oak Grove. That’s when Heise and Mac Davis, 82, answered the call, Heise recalled.
The young players coordinate the monthly game, often held at SummerHouse of Bloomington, where Pettit lives. They use the community room at SummerHouse for their monthly game. Each month, a different player provides a round of beer for the afternoon game.
Heise had mentioned the forthcoming Nine Mile Brewing last fall to the veterans, who were eager to visit during one of their monthly games, Heise said. After the taproom opened in February, the group set the date for their visit: March 31. It would have been business as usual, but Hanson had been in the hospital earlier that week. He had returned to his home at Newton Manor prior to game day, but needed to rest, and therefore had to forgo the monthly game, Heise explained.
But Hanson remained enthusiastic about visiting the new brewery, telling the others he still wants to visit during a future game day, and offered to pick up the tab for dinner afterward, Pettit noted.
The seniors at the table used to partner with one of the young guys, but eventually protested. The first day they played as partners, they won all three games, according to Heise. And they win more often than they lose, he noted.
As for Pettit, he came to cribbage late in life. Although he was in the U.S. Air Force, he didn’t have a lot of time to play cards during his military career, which coincided with World War II. “I got in late and got out early,” he said.
Instead, he picked up the game about 50 years ago while working at Rosemont Engineering, where he learned to play thanks to co-workers.
Pettit plays against other residents at SummerHouse throughout the week, and is quick to acknowledge why he’s a successful player at 101.
“It’s a game of luck,” he said.
