After multiple years without dedicated programming in the main high school feeder system, renewed emphasis from coaches and families helps bring after school-sports back 

Wrestling parents met Kennedy coach Chuck Vavrosky with applause as he shared the news that wrestling was returning to the middle schools in Bloomington. 

Chuck Vavrosky

Wrestling and soccer will return to Bloomington middle schools after being cut just before the pandemic in 2020-21.

