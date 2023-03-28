After multiple years without dedicated programming in the main high school feeder system, renewed emphasis from coaches and families helps bring after school-sports back
Wrestling parents met Kennedy coach Chuck Vavrosky with applause as he shared the news that wrestling was returning to the middle schools in Bloomington.
The Eagles coach for more than four decades, Vavrosky wanted to share the news with the next generation of Kennedy wrestlers as soon as possible but wasn’t necessarily expecting the reaction.
“About two dozen parents were sitting on the floor and once I told them what was going on they all stood up and clapped,” he said. “I had another mom email me if it is true and it was so awesome.”
Soccer and wrestling will return to Bloomington middle schools starting in the fall, according to Bloomington Public Schools.
The after-school sports offerings were cut in 2020-21 due to what the Bloomington School Board said were reductions in the budget. It left students with fewer organized after-school options.
“Progress was ongoing,” Vavrosky said of discussions to bring the program back to where it is needed the most as a consistent after-school option for students. “People over there needed some time to work their magic and heard from enough parents that something was needed.
“Like I’ve told them for several years if you don’t have something for them to do, they will find something else to do to fill their time. This is one way to keep them buying into their little school community. It’s easier to do that with something pushing you to succeed and that is what wrestling is.”
Over the years, Vavrosky has learned how unique wrestling is both from competing and coaching but also from recruiting and motivating kids to compete.
“In wrestling, you need to have a pied piper because most kids would not come out just with a simple sign. You’ve gotta show them that this cool and get them excited because this is a different type of sport,” Vavrosky said as a stencil on the wall of the wrestling room points out “Attitude is Everything”.
“We see this as a big boost to our wrestling program,” Vavrosky said as BAA fielded more than 50 elementary-aged kids in the youth program this winter. Although, participation numbers were scattered above that age. “When I tell people is this isn’t going to boost our numbers overnight but we have a golden opportunity and we don’t want let it roll away.”
In the past, Vavrosky said the wrestling booster club was one of the strongest groups in the school but over the years parental support has slowed for several reasons. “Typically our middle school families would learn the process and then come into high school ready to go,” he said. “We’ve been struggling since the cut so this is a win-win to have more kids and parents involved to form a community.”
After restarting the high school program after pandemic restrictions were lifted, Vavrosky said only six wrestlers came out for the first practice. This year the program had 53 students registered. The season ended with 30 students in the room for the final practices leading up to the state.
After the high school season wrapped up, the spring Grecco/freestyle season began with twice-weekly practices and Saturday meets at various locations across the state.
“Once you can coax them into the room, some say it’s not for them which is fine but others stay and help with the recruiting too,” he said. Numbers in the spring have grown from two-three consistently coming post-pandemic to more than two dozen this spring with a lot of younger wrestlers soaking up the knowledge.
George Walker has a unique perspective on the need for middle school sports both as a former middle school football coach and current varsity baseball and assistant hockey coach at Kennedy.
“Pete Svein and I coached middle school football at Valley View and I know not having the programs hurt the high school programs for the last decade,” he said. “What happened for us on the east side is what I’m sure is the same for other sports but not a lot of kids are exposed to sports growing up. Middle School sports sets up perfectly for them to practice right after school.”
The district is working to reestablish what is considered a feeder program at the three district middle schools (Valley View, Olson, and Oak Grove) for the high school varsity programs at Jefferson and Kennedy High Schools thanks in part to a $50,000 grant from the Bloomington Noon Rotary Foundation and $100,000 from ESSSER funds to hire coaches and purchase equipment.
“One of the middle school principals encouraged me to keep fighting for it because they desperately wanted it in their school because it is a great thing for the kids,” Vavrosky said as they work through the logistics for wrestling.
Some after-school sports program is already offered through Galaxy including volleyball and basketball through a third party. The district plans to monitor participation which will help inform decisions to add more programming.
Walker said the best tacklers on the football team would without a doubt have a wrestling background. “They knew how to get low to make a tackle, for example, and without middle school programs, they aren’t learning the games at the same level,” he said. “Offering soccer and wrestling is a great start because they need to have an outlet after school like a sport to be part of the team which is better than sitting on their phone at home or what Pete calls it ‘go home and play no-friendo’.”
The next step for the programs is to find coaches and equipment to put the pieces in place to make the restart a successful one.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.