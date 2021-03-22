Richfield, Kennedy qualify seven wrestlers
Wrestlers had a quick turnaround from Thursday’s Section 5AA individual tournament before the state preliminary round against Section 6AA at Mound Westonka Saturday.
To help limit the crowd size, wrestlers from all eight sections across three classes teamed up with another section with the top two wrestlers from each weight class advancing to the state meet at St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday.
Kennedy had three wrestlers advance from the Section 5AA meet, including sophomore Zach Greenhouse (113 pounds), freshman Max Carlson (120) and senior Victor Cabrera (195).
Greenhouse (9-4) won his 113-pound quarterfinal 9-7 in overtime against Monticello’s Quinn McCalla (25-4) before Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield’s Victor Franco won their semifinal by 13-2 major decisions. Greenhouse ended the day with a tech fall loss to Ethan Sylvester of Totino-Grace.
Carlson (3-9) and Cabrera (5-10) each lost quarterfinal and consolation matches. Carlson ranked into Big Lake’s undefeated Christian Noble in the first round, falling by pin before a 5-2 loss to Fridley’s Gabe Arika in the consolation first round.
Cabrera drew a quarterfinal match against DCL’s Beau Nelson, who was 30-3 and pinned Cabrera in the opening period. Annandale-Maple Lake’s Riley Hall also picked up a first-period pin over Cabrera in the consolation opener.
Richfield had two wrestlers advance to Saturday, with junior Keno Vanier (106) and senior Ethan Thompson (285) each going 0-2.
Vanier opened with a late pin by DCL’s Andrew Joedeman (25-6) before ending the season with a tough-fought 1-0 loss against Minneapolis Edison’s Vicente Lopez (17-3) in the consolation opener.
Thompson lost his opening match against AML’s undefeated Keesler Kenning (31-0) in the first period. Becker’s Dylan Kolby pinned Thompson in the opening period of their consolation round match.
Section 5AA
Orono High School hosted the Section 5AA meet March 18, with wrestlers from Bloomington Kennedy and Richfield vying for the four qualifying spots on Saturday.
Vanier (106 pounds) went 2-1, starting with a tech fall against Fridley freshman Olivia Sackor. Vanier was pinned by Mound Westonka’s Jack Nelson in the championship semifinals but advanced to Saturday with a tech fall (5:00) against Kennedy seventh-grader Maverick Beaty.
Beaty dropped his opening match by a pin but scored his pin in the opening period against Patrick Henry’s Jailia Thao.
At 113 pounds, Kennedy’s Greenhouse (10-3) won his only match by a pin, 3:03 into his match against Benilde-St. Margaret’s Chris Redden.
At 120 pounds, Kennedy’s Carlson won his fifth match of the season with a tech fall at 6:00 against Patrick Henry’s Hannah Brown to advance to Saturday.
Kennedy freshman Vincent Sheiid-Gore lost by fall twice at 132 pounds.
At 145 pounds, BSM sophomore Jon Gettel improved to 25-8 on the season with a pair of wins starting with a fall before a 13-9 decision against Orono’s Eli McKown.
At 152 pounds, BSM senior Frank Lizzi went 1-2, including a consolation semifinal pin of Fridley senior Ahmed Al Juaifari in 1:04.
Kennedy senior Leighton Gabler loses two tough matches, including a 12-10 decision to Roosevelt’s Isaak Larsen in the opening round. Gabler scored a reversal in the first and second periods. He added a three-point near fall in the first period and again in the third period but could not close out the pin.
Mound Westonka’s Dylan Helman scored an 8-6 overtime win to end Gabler’s section tournament. Gabler scored a takedown with 10 seconds left in regulation to force overtime with a 6-6 score. He began the third period with a reversal 16 seconds into the two-minute period. Helman ended it with a takedown 41 seconds in.
At 160 pounds, BSM sophomore Bryce Commerford went 1-2 to advance to Saturday after opening with a 14-4 major decision loss to Fridley’s Guinahi Douhe. Commerford pinned Patrick Henry’s Joshua Waukazo in 27 seconds and advanced to Saturday with a pin against Columbia Heights’ Jon Heveron.
At 182 pounds, BSM senior Drew Nylander won both matches to qualify for Saturday with a 29-second pin in the opener followed by a 10-6 decision against Patrick Henry’s Syrron White.
At 195 pounds, Kennedy’s Cabrera opened with a 33-second pin against Mound Westonka’s John Seeman to automatically qualify for Saturday before Orono senior David Wilfert pinned Cabrera 58 seconds into their semifinal match.
At 220 pounds, nine wrestlers competed for the four qualifying spots.
Kennedy’s Bellagio Bradley lost a one-period match to Totino-Grace’s Rafael Montejo-Cortez in the wrestle-off for the final spot in the quarterfinals.
BSM’s Daniel McCoy defeated Montejo-Cortez with a first-period fall and added a 2-1 overtime win against Brooklyn Center’s Tyler David in the semifinal to move on to Saturday.
Rowe lost his quarterfinal match to Columbia Heights’ Willie Katchmark before scoring a first-period pin against Mound Westonka’s sophomore Luke Rodelius. David pinned Rowe to advance to Saturday.
At 285, Richfield’s Thompson advanced to Saturday after going 1-1 Thursday. Patrick Henry’s Jack Auginash pinned Thompson in the first period. Thompson picked up his fifth win of the season with a first-period fall of Totino-Grace’s Owen Swedberg to move on to Saturday.
