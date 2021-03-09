With a depleted roster, Eagles pick up wins over BSM, North
Kennedy wrestling has shown its resiliency after two COVID-19-related shutdowns and only a handful of matches since starting the season in early January.
The wrestling season is quickly coming to a close with the team portion of the Section 5AA meet already underway as of March 10.
Kennedy hosted back-to-back triangular meets starting Tuesday, March 2 with Metro West Conference foes Chaska/Chanhassen and Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The StormHawks captured their fourth conference title in six seasons, while Kennedy beat BSM for the first win of the season.
Kennedy earned a split the next evening by way of a 60-24 loss to Section 5AA foe Orono before beating North for the second win of the season 60-12.
The Eagles returned to action one day before the three-week mark during what should have been the most intense training period of the season.
“We’re proud of the core 13-14 group of guys who have shown a lot of perseverance and really care a lot about the Kennedy wrestling program,” said head assistant coach Josh Holforty, who wrestled under head coach Chuck Vavrosky before graduating in 2004. “We’re fortunate to have some great senior leaders like Isaac Grams, Leighton Gabler and Victor Cabrera.”
Grams, who plans to wrestle at NCAA Division II powerhouse St. Cloud State beginning next season, was in street clothes Wednesday after ending his season with an injury. He came into the season ranked No. 2 at 195 pounds after a strong career at Kennedy.
Sophomore Zach Greenhouse was ranked ninth at 113 pounds back on Jan. 10 and was able to make his section weight for the first time ahead of the March 4 triangular at Kennedy.
Seventh-grader Maverick Beatty might be a newcomer to the high school scene but is a seasoned wrestler at the youth levels with plenty of off-season wrestling under his belt which should pay off in the seasons to come. “He’s a sharp kid who was there at practice with us every day,” Holforty said.
Kennedy went from Feb. 10 to March 3 without a meet.
Cabrera, wrestling at 195 pounds, went 3-1 during the two days of triangulars. His lone loss came against Orono senior David Wilfert, who was 15-2 and ranked fourth at 182 pounds to start the season.
In the win over Minneapolis North, Greenhouse, Gabler and Alex Olvera (145) each picked up pins to highlight the win as the two teams double-forfeit at two weights. North had to forfeit four more weights and Kennedy couldn’t fill two weights.
Being able to simply get on the mat isn’t exactly the highest level of expectation for the Eagles, which boasts world-class wrestlers who began their journey on the mats at Kennedy.
Kennedy had one more triangular on the schedule at Burnsville on Saturday. The Blaze won 46-35 and Eagan won 48-21. Beatty won his matches at 106 and Vinny Gore-Schield picked up his first varsity win coming at 138 pounds.
Survival was the key to success this season. Of the 13 teams in Section 5AA, Holforty said that number is down to eight teams left to compete for the title.
To help shrink the number of teams at state down, section winners will wrestle in a super-regional to narrow the field from eight teams in each class to the final four. Kennedy’s Section 5AA winner will face Section 6AA for one of those four spots. St. Michael-Albertville High School will serve as the state wrestling site this season instead of Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
