Eagles win home opener, added second win at Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Kennedy wrestling coach Chuck Vavrosky has a crowded wrestling room filled with more than three dozen wrestlers this season.
While they may not be favorites for a Class AA state title, they are learning every day about what it takes to represent the blue and gold with a capable group of coaches than Vavrosky has led over the last four decades.
“I take every kid where they are at, they don’t have to win a state title for me to get excited,” Vavrosky said of the motivation to keep coaching for a fifth decade at the same school. “I had a kid not win a match in two years, we had a talk and then he went out and won five matches in a row, gave me a huge hug and I still see him around.”
Losing after school sports like wrestling and football at the middle schools is impacting high school programs like Kennedy wrestling. Over the last three years, the program has seen fewer students come out during summer and fall workouts to be ready to compete once the season begins in November. As a result, the Eagles are less successful on the mat.
Last season ended with 10 kids at the final practices, not enough to field a 14-weight class team.
“I had an idea we would have a rebuild in place,” Vavrosky said, looking ahead to the 2021-22 season as an opportunity to help replenish Bloomington wrestling any way possible. “I’ve been in a parade with banners to try and drum up some excitement for the program.”
Vavrosky came up with the idea of yard signs to help advertise the program and some of the history.
He’s visited the middle schools during their back-to-school nights to let them know about what wrestling programs are offered and then promoted the program during activity fairs each trimester at the high school to spread the word about the program and the storied history, hoping future classes will decide to come out for the program.
He also helped put on wrestling demonstrations during halftime of soccer matches this fall, in addition, to offering try-it-out nights through the Bloomington Athletic Association, where students from kindergarten through eighth grade learned about the sport. Vavrosky said about 20 kids checked out of the program. “Some people decided it wasn’t for them but others fell in love with it,” he said. “It’s added a ton to the plate of the coaches to get the kids out they want. We have got to find a new way because the old way [of recruiting wrestlers] isn’t there. I’m not sure how to do it but we are working our way out of it.”
“It also doesn’t hurt to have four coaches now in the building,” Vavrosky said. “They’ve all done their part in recruiting and because of that we are at 37 with another signing up to make it 38 kids.”
Vavrosky takes a lot of pride in former Kennedy wrestlers returning to the school to coach in various capacities, like current assistant coaches Josh Hofferty, Robbie Fisher (state champion at 125 pounds in 2008 and 135 pounds in 2009) and Jay Robinson. Former Augsburg University national champion Natalie Rutt is back for her second season coaching the Eagles. Rutt and Hofferty are special education teachers in the building. Vavrosky was the Class AA state heavyweight champion in 1979.
With even more knowledgeable help at practice, Vavrosky said the assistance is greatly appreciated. “I had some coaches yell different things so we might have to break it up a little bit but I oversee the program,” he said. “I can demonstrate armbars and half-nelsons still but I can’t demonstrate a great shot anymore.”
Last winter Vavrosky battled COVID-19, spending time in the hospital, where he lost upward of 60 pounds. Now back in the wrestling room and roaming behind the bench at meets, Vavrosky said he, “feels very well, kept the weight off and the blood pressure has been outstanding.”
Of the 10 wrestlers on the roster at the end of the 2020-21 season, Vavrosky said two of the better wrestlers chose not to return this fall for various reasons.
Having nearly 40 wrestlers in the room is a good sign for Vavrosky, but the amount of work it takes to bring them up to varsity-caliber wrestlers will take some time. “It’s good to have a big number in the room, fun to push that,” he said. They have a handful of football players out for the first time, including Jason Orr, Jeff Keller and Ja’Shaun Bostic. “And they love it. They were all recruited coming into high school to wrestle but are now coming out as juniors and seniors.”
Bloomington Athletic Association serves as the host for the youth wrestling program in Bloomington.
Season update
The Eagles won its second dual of the season in a 45-31 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park Dec. 9 after a 55-17 home-opener win over Minneapolis North Dec. 7.
The Eagles dominated North, despite two varsity wrestlers missing the match.
Kennedy dropped a pair of duals at the Tri-City United triangular Dec. 3, coming up short against Shakopee 78-6 and Tri-City 66-17. Ja’Shaun Bostic scored the lone Eagles points against Shakopee with a double-forfeit at 182 pounds.
Against TCU, junior Zach Greenhouse scored a 16-0 tech fall over Gavin Sherman at 126 pounds for the lone Eagles win. Christian Cortez (170) and senior Antonio Torres (285) each earned wins by forfeit for the team points.
Kennedy returned to action at the Edina Wrestling Invitational finishing 11th among the 12 teams, six points behind Minneapolis Washburn.
Kennedy had three place winners led by Greenhouse who was second at 126 pounds. Little Falls eighth-grader Noah Cameron pinned Greenhouse at 3:27 of the championship match.
Greenhouse opened with a 40-second pin of Little Falls’ Mason Rausch before scoring a 9-3 decision over Monticello’s Garett Bauer in the semifinals.
Sophomore Max Carlson was sixth at 120 pounds, losing his fifth-place match against Farmington’s Zach Olson by fall at 1:50. He opened the day in a pin by Edina’s Troy Doroff. Carlson picked up a tech fall in his second match and a 10-1 major to reach the fifth-place match.
Torres placed fifth at 285 pounds, going 2-1 including the fifth-place match win over Hudson’s Ethan Jansen by a pin in 1:28.
Torres put the first-round pin against Farmington’s Andrew Keeler behind him with two more wins to finish the day on a high note. He pinned Burnsville’s Syvonte Miller in 1:40 then Hudson’s Ethan Jensen in the opening period of their fifth-place match.
Kennedy added a 55-21 win over Minneapolis North in the Eagles home opener Dec. 7.
Kennedy won four matches by forfeit including Ivan Schiller (113), Carlson (120), Ton Zhao (132) and Kylie Beaugard (152).
Greenhouse picked up a match-quick 28-second pin at 126 pounds and Vincent Sheild-Gore added a 13-4 major at 138 pounds.
After Beaugard’s forfeit win at 152 pounds, Kennedy picked up three consecutive pins (Alex Olvera at 160, Wyatt Beaty at 170 and Bostic at 182), closing out the match with a 5-1 win by Torres.
The win over BSM was the closest match of the season as the Eagles trailed 10-0 after the opening two matches. Torque Carlson lost a 12-0 major against BSM’s Jacob Redden before Chris Redden pinned Kennedy’s Andres Franco in 59 seconds at 113 pounds. Kennedy took a 12-10 lead as Schiller and Max Carlson won by forfeits at 120 and 126 before Greenhouse added a first-period pin at 132 pounds to take an 18-10 lead.
Tristan Athey and Olvera each earned pins at 145 and 160 pounds, respectively.
After BSM earned first-minute pins at 182 and 195 pounds, Kennedy closed out the match with two wins including Bellagio Bradley with a 4-0 decision at 220 and Torres at 285 pounds with a fall.
Schedule
Dec. 3 at Tri-City United (Triangular with Shakopee) 5 p.m.
Dec. 4 at Edina Invite 10 a.m.
Dec. 7 host Richfield, North 5 p.m.
Dec. 9 at BSM (Triangular with Roosevelt) 5 p.m.
Dec. 18 at Trinity School at River Ridge Invite 9 a.m.
Dec. 21 at New Prague (Quadrangular with BSM, Mound Westonka) 5 p.m.
Dec. 29-30 at Bi-State Classic (LaCrosse, Wis.)
Jan. 5 host Chaska-Chanhassen 6 p.m.
Jan. 12 host triangular (Irondale, Cooper) 5 p.m.
Jan. 21 host Waconia 6 p.m.
Jan. 22 host Dave Ahrens Invite (Centennial, Champlin Park, Fridley, Hastings, Hopkins, Zubrota-Mazzeppa) 9 a.m.
Jan. 26 host Minneapolis South 6 p.m.
Jan. 29 at Orono Invite 9 a.m.
Feb. 2 host Orono 6 p.m.
Feb. 3 at South St. Paul (triangular Humboldt) 5 p.m.
Feb. 9 host Burnsville 5 p.m.
Feb. 19 Section 5AA team tournament at Totino-Grace
Feb. 26 Section 5AA individual tournament at Kennedy High School
March 3-5 State Wrestling Tournament at Xcel Energy Center
