Kennedy wrestling opened the season with a 10th place finish at the 12-team Edina Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 3.
The Eagles had three place winners including a pair of fourth places from senior and reigning state entrant Zach Greenhouse who went 2-2 at 126 pounds and junior Max Carlson who went 1-2 at 120 pounds.
Greenhouse opened with a pair of pins including his opening match lasting just 24 seconds. He went on to lose a third-place match against Little Falls’ Mason Rausch.
Carlson opened with a 91-second pin before falling to bracket champion Sibley East’s Benito Diaz in the semifinals and Lake City’s Cris Ramierz in the third-place bouts by falls.
Senior 220-pounder Jason Orre went 2-2 to finish sixth. Orre won consolation-side matches against Minneapolis South Braven Bommersbach by a 10-5 decision before pinning Monticello’s Christophe Perez i the second period.
Little Falls beat out Hudson (Wisconsin) and Farmington for the invite crown with 193.5 points compared to 177 and 162 points, respectively.
Home opener
Kennedy topped Richfield 66-9 in the Eagles home opener on Dec. 7.
Carlson pinned Richfield’s Brendan Smith in the opening period at 120 pounds. It was the lone match out of the opening eight of the evening to compete after Richfield forfeited.
Richfield’s Magnus McGrath picked up their first points coming in a thrilling 18-16 decision over Kennedy’s Tristan Athey at 160 pounds.
Spartan Jack Blaylock followed with a pin in 2:49 at 182 pounds after both teams forfeit at 170 pounds.
Kennedy won the final three weights by forfeit.
Richfield kicked off the season at the Don Meyers Fridley Invite on Dec. 3, finishing 13th with 31 points. Mound-Westonka beat out Irondale for the team title scoring 203.5-147 points, respectively.
Smith placed fifth at 120 pounds for the lone Spartans placewinner.
New coach
Willie Kusnier might be a familiar name for Richfield wrestling fans, having grown up in the program then turning to coaching after graduation in 2012.
He ran the middle school and youth programs for three seasons before transitioning to high school assistant in 2015-16 under previous head coach Carl Maiers.
“Taking over this season has been a huge learning curve for me setting up meets, running the tournament software has been a lot of trial and error,” he said. “Everyone at Richfield High School has shown a tremendous amount of support in me taking it over.”
Assistant coach Steven Flucas was a volunteer in the program for at least the past three seasons. “He’s a wealth of knowledge in not just wrestling but as a leader to the team the wrestlers really like getting to pick his brain.
Another addition to the coaching staff is 2009 Richfield High School graduate Darrick Hill who reached out to Kusnier about coaching after serving in the Marines. He coached in the program for two seasons after graduation and is now back with the program.
Blaylock, a junior captain from Holy Angels joins McGrath who is a sophomore returning letterwinner alongside Smith who is a freshman but also came up through the middle school program.
The program added Gabriel Estumano who is a senior exchange student from Brazil. “He’s learning the fundamentals of wrestling and once he’s got more of those down he’s going to be great on the mat,” Kusnier said.
The Spartans are looking forward to the Northfield Raiders Invite on Dec. 17 and a two-day tournament during winter break at Rogers High School with 32 teams offering strong section and state competition.
