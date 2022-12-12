Kennedy wrestling opened the season with a 10th place finish at the 12-team Edina Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 3. 

The Eagles had three place winners including a pair of fourth places from senior and reigning state entrant Zach Greenhouse who went 2-2 at 126 pounds and junior Max Carlson who went 1-2 at 120 pounds.

