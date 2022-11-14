Crane shorthander secures victory to split girls hockey opening weekend
Jefferson/Richfield girls hockey split its opening weekend road contests, culminating with a 3-2 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at New Hope Ice Arena on Nov. 12.
Jefferson senior Elizabeth Crane came through with the game-winning goal shorthanded 13:33 into the final period after Kate Wrase took a tripping penalty a minute earlier.
Wrase gave the Jaguars a 1-0 lead late in the opening period on the power play with assists going to Kylie Jones and Julia Larson.
Jefferson held a 10-4 shots edge in the opening period before Armstrong/Cooper used an 18-8 advantage in the middle period.
Wrase collected her second goal of the game, 1:14 after Armstrong/Cooper tied the game midway through the period.
Three minutes later the home team tied it up to take the 2-2 score into the final period.
Jefferson sophomore Chloe Golden made 29 saves to collect her first varsity win in her first start.
Freshman Sarah Rash made 15 saves while getting the nod in the 7-0 season-opener loss at Park of Cottage Grove on Friday, Nov. 11.
The Wolfpack scored twice on the power play and added a shorthanded goal.
The Jaguars hosted Apple Valley on Tuesday before a northern road trip to Hermantown on Friday, Nov. 19 and Cloquet on Saturday, Nov. 20 before hosting Minneapolis on Monday, Nov. 28 for the Metro West Conference opener.
Sports Editor
