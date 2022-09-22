A 29-year-old Bloomington woman’s quick thinking thwarted an attempted carjacking at a Bloomington pharmacy.
Police officers were dispatched to Walgreens, 9800 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 9 p.m. Sept. 9 after the victim fled her vehicle and ran inside the store, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
According to the victim, the perpetrators were milling about outside the store when she arrived. She went inside, leaving her vehicle unlocked. When she returned to her vehicle and entered, she discovered the man and woman who had been outside the store entrance were now in her back seat, Utecht said.
The man grabbed the woman around the neck and appeared to point a gun at her head, telling her to give him the keys to the vehicle, and that in doing so she wouldn’t get hurt. The victim told him the keys were in her purse, prompting the man to loosen his grip on her neck, Utecht explained.
Instead of opening her purse, the woman began screaming and exited her vehicle, yelling to a bystander in the parking lot to call 911. The woman ran into Walgreens, telling the employees to lock the door and call 911, Utecht said.
Officers arriving at the scene searched the area for the perpetrators, who fled the area on foot, according to the witness in the parking lot. A K-9 officer at the scene was unable to track the duo, Utecht noted.
The Police Department’s crime lab processed evidence from the vehicle, and a review of surveillance video showed the duo fleeing west from the pharmacy, with the male holding an object that may have been a handgun, he added.
Sexual assault
A 25-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault involving an 18-year-old Wisconsin woman who woke up naked in his bed.
The woman didn’t remember parts of the previous evening when she initially woke up during the morning of Sept. 10, but she remembered enough to prompt her boyfriend to call the police, according to Utecht.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 10600 block of Brunswick Road after the woman’s boyfriend had arrived to pick her up and talk to the suspect.
The woman told police she had been drinking the previous evening prior to going to a Minneapolis bar with friends. Around midnight she began to black out, and told her friends that they should call her boyfriend, Utecht said.
She ended up on the street outside the bar and did not have her cellphone with her, as she had left it in her friend’s car. A man offered to help her and she remembered getting in his vehicle, telling him she wanted to go home. She sent a text message to her boyfriend, using the suspect’s cellphone, Utecht explained.
She did not recall traveling to the suspect’s Bloomington apartment, but she recalled waking up naked in his bed as he was attempting to have sexual intercourse with her. She attempted to push him away, but didn’t remember anything else until she woke up again later that morning, according to Utecht.
The woman was still naked, and contacted her boyfriend using the suspect’s phone. The 23-year-old Wisconsin man was already on his way to pick her up in Bloomington, as he had already been in contact with the suspect that morning, Utecht noted.
When the Wisconsin man arrived, he talked to the suspect about what had happened to his girlfriend the previous night. She began to recall additional details, prompting the couple to call the police. After officers took reports from the suspect and the woman, the suspect was arrested, Utecht said.
Treasure hunters
A suspicious sound prompted a call to the police, and resulted in the arrest of a St. Paul duo on suspicion of third-degree burglary at a vacant office building.
Police officers were dispatched to the shuttered Southgate Office Plaza, 5001 American Blvd. W., at approximately 9 p.m. Sept. 10 after a resident of a nearby apartment complex reported loud sounds coming from the vacant building. Officers at the scene found an opening in the fence along the north side of the property and began investigating the area, Utecht said.
Setting up a perimeter around the building and looking for an entry point into it, officers found fire extinguishers on the ground that appeared to have been thrown from an upper window of the building, which was broken, according to Utecht.
As officers positioned themselves around the building, one officer spotted a person in the building. Before a search of the building commenced, an officer detained one of the suspects as he tried to flee the building. But the search was not over, as the man was able to get up off the ground and run back into the building, Utecht noted.
That suspect, a 30-year-old St. Paul man, was soon apprehended as he tried again to flee the building. A 28-year-old St. Paul woman was also arrested after she was found hiding on the first floor of the building, according to Utecht.
The woman had a backpack that contained a Wi-Fi router. She claimed that it was hers, but an identification tag on it linked it to a former tenant of the office building, Utecht noted.
Lost in Bloomington?
A 58-year-old Eden Prairie man who seemed to know his way around Bloomington was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary at a Bloomington apartment complex.
The first report of his uninvited presence occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. Sept. 10, when officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Normandale Lake Boulevard.
A 33-year-old woman who was in the process of moving into an apartment arrived at her residence to find the man inside. He appeared to be intoxicated as he stumbled out of a bedroom, yelling at the woman, who was there with a building caretaker, Utecht said.
He was told to leave and made his way to the front door, with a bottle of wine in his pants. He turned to yell again as he exited the apartment, Utecht added.
Police officers dispatched to the building did not find the man. He appeared to have consumed multiple bottles of wine in the apartment, as well as a box of chocolates, and a key to a patio door was missing, according to Utecht.
Officers returned to the building approximately three hours later, as the suspect was reported to have entered another apartment. A leasing agent followed him from the apartment complex to the parking lot of the nearby Hampton Inn as officers responded to the report, arresting him at the hotel, Utecht said.
The man refused to identify himself, but was identified by his fingerprints. He had several warrants connected to Bloomington investigations involving burglary, theft and disorderly conduct, Utecht noted.
