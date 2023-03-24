A 24-year-old Minneapolis man’s dogged pursuit of a 28-year-old Shakopee woman ended in Bloomington with his arrest, and an array of possible charges.
Booked on suspicion of assault, kidnapping, robbery and driving while impaired, the suspect made no effort to outrun the police when his vehicle was spotted in Bloomington, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
Police officers were dispatched to Southtown Center at approximately 5 a.m. March 13, after the victim’s friend sent a message to police that the woman needed help. Officers found her near the shopping center’s Bed Bath & Beyond store, where she detailed the events that brought her from Edina to Bloomington, Utecht explained.
The victim reported she had been dating the suspect for a year, but that they were no longer together. She had been visiting a friend in Edina and was leaving her friend’s residence at approximately 4 a.m. using Uber. When an Uber driver arrived to pick her up, the suspect subsequently pulled up in his red Ford Fusion and struck the Uber driver’s vehicle. The Uber driver fled the scene, leaving the Shakopee woman at the scene, Utecht said.
She said the suspect grabbed her by the hair and pulled her in his vehicle before leaving the scene. She was able to exit his vehicle at Southtown Center, which the suspect did not seem to be pleased about. She said he struck a stop sign at the entrance to the parking area and drove his vehicle at her, hitting her leg. He then grabbed her purse and drove away, according to Utecht.
The woman still had her cellphone, but was unable to use it to make a call, as she could not get phone service. She walked to a nearby bus stop and the suspect circled back, driving past her repeatedly and yelling at her, Utecht noted.
The woman was able to connect to a Wi-Fi signal at the shopping center and sent a message to her friend, advising her friend of the situation. The friend then called 911, according to Utecht.
With the suspect’s name and vehicle information, officers in the vicinity began searching for him. An officer spotted his vehicle as it turned west on American Boulevard from Knox Avenue. After confirming the plate and registration matched the suspect information, the officer initiated a traffic stop. The suspect pulled over and was arrested without incident, Utecht said.
The victim had a red mark on her knee, and tire marks in the snow indicated the suspect’s vehicle had pulled up onto the curb near where a stop sign was lying on the ground, he added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, second-degree assault, domestic assault, robbery, driving while impaired, driving after revocation and violation of a no-contact order.
The suspect’s blood-alcohol concentration was .11 at the time of his arrest, and he has two prior convictions for DWI, Utecht noted.
Robberies
Two robbery reports are under investigation.
An employee at Fantasy Gifts, 7812 Portland Ave., reported that a woman who had entered the store at approximately 10:20 a.m. March 14 was the same woman who had stolen from the store five days earlier, according to Utecht.
The first incident happened at approximately 5 p.m. March 9. An employee noticed that the woman appeared to have store merchandise in her purse. Upon being confronted, the woman told the employee she had a Taser gun and knife in her purse, and that she would use them against the employee. The woman then exited the store, yelling at employees as she left with approximately $135 in merchandise, Utecht explained.
The employee reported that it was the same woman who entered the store on March 14. When confronted and told to leave the store, the woman did so, taking approximately $200 worth of merchandise as she exited the store. The employee was able to provide identifying information about the woman’s vehicle, and the store’s surveillance cameras provided an image of the perpetrator, Utecht noted.
In another investigation, a 14-year-old Crystal boy provided a description of the perpetrator of a cellphone theft at a Bloomington hotel.
Police officers were dispatched to Comfort Inn, 1321 E. 78th St., at 1:20 a.m. following a report of a robbery at a hotel room door. The victim said a male knocked on his door and claimed it was a security officer. When he opened the door, a male he recognized but did not know claimed to have a gun and took the victim’s cellphone, Utecht said.
The relationship between the perpetrator and the victim was tenuous. The victim was staying at the hotel with friends as part of a birthday party. They had been at Mall of America earlier in the evening and were joined by the perpetrator. Although some of the victims seemed to know the perpetrator, who came back to the hotel with them, none of them could identify him when officers were taking the victims’ report, Utecht explained.
Girlfriend arrested
A 36-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing the police after she was accused of stabbing her 63-year-old boyfriend.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 5200 block of 82nd Street West at 6:50 p.m. March 12 following a report that the woman had stabbed her boyfriend. Officers arriving at the scene were approached by the woman, who had her hands in the air. She was initially detained, and was belligerent. She began to walk away, and when told to comply with officer commands, she resisted. She was eventually taken to the ground and upon being arrested, resisted being put in a squad car and tried to spit on the arresting officers, according to Utecht.
In the hallway, officers spoke with the victim, who was bleeding from his left shoulder and had scratches on his arms. He said his girlfriend had been living with him at the apartment, and they began arguing when he came home. She eventually grabbed a steak knife in the kitchen, which he didn’t initially see, and stabbed him once in the arm. After stabbing him, she called 911 to report the incident, Utecht said.
The victim was transported to a hospital. The suspect had a Dakota County warrant at the time of her arrest, he noted.
