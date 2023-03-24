A 24-year-old Minneapolis man’s dogged pursuit of a 28-year-old Shakopee woman ended in Bloomington with his arrest, and an array of possible charges.

Booked on suspicion of assault, kidnapping, robbery and driving while impaired, the suspect made no effort to outrun the police when his vehicle was spotted in Bloomington, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

