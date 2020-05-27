A 25-year-old Minneapolis woman who disagreed with the Bloomington police officer who told her she was under arrest wound up with a felony assault charge in protesting the arrest. The suspect was arrested at approximately 5:30 p.m. May 14 outside of the Bloomington Walmart store. She was accused of concealing and stealing items inside a lunch bag that she had taken from a store shelf, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
A loss prevention officer watched as the suspect paid for a handful of items at a self-checkout register, then milled about, as if she was waiting for the two people who she had arrived with. She eventually headed for the exit, pushing a cart. When she exited the building, she was approached by the loss prevention officer and an off-duty police officer who was working at the store. The woman appeared to be using the cart to keep the officers away from her, Bitney said.
The suspect was instructed to return to the store with the officers as the police officer attempted to grab her arm. The woman pulled away, and the officer informed her she was under arrest. She said she was not, and continued to resist the officer’s effort to escort her to the Walmart security office. As the officer attempted to restrain the woman, she continued to resist, resulting in a physical altercation, Bitney explained.
The suspect’s continued refusal to cooperate resulted in the officer taking her down to the ground and using a variety of tactics in an effort to restrain her and gain compliance. When a second police officer arrived at the scene to assist, the woman was restrained and taken into custody. It turned out that the woman had a box cutter in her hand, and the first officer discovered bloody cuts on his arms, one of which appeared to be from a bite, Bitney explained.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of theft, assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer. In addition to the lunch bag she took from the store, she had concealed underwear inside it, Bitney noted.
Financial ruin
Two people were arrested in the Walmart parking lot after they were found with counterfeit $100 bills in their possession.
A shopper reported suspicious activity in the parking lot to the off-duty police officer working at approximately 4 p.m. May 16. The shopper said that a group of people appeared to be smoking crack in a vehicle, based upon one of the men in the vehicle smoking from a glass pipe, Bitney explained.
The shopper pointed out the vehicle and the officer began to approach it, noticing that one of the men was exiting the front passenger’s seat. The man returned to the vehicle before the officer arrived. As the officer reached the vehicle, he could see a man sitting in the driver’s seat, leaning forward as if he was unconscious. The officer knocked on the window, waking the man in the driver’s seat, who rolled down the window. The officer asked if everyone in the vehicle was OK, then asked if anyone in the vehicle was using drugs, Bitney said.
The man in the driver’s seat showed signs of impairment, and was asked for his identification. He handed it over, and while doing so, a man in the back seat of the vehicle began rocking back and forth. The officer noticed that the man’s arm showed signs of drug use, Bitney noted.
The officer then asked questions of the man in the front passenger’s seat. He appeared to be nervous and was fidgeting. The officer explained why he was checking on the trio, and the men denied that they were using drugs. The man in the driver’s seat did acknowledge having a marijuana pipe but said he did not have anything else, according to Bitney.
The officer then instructed the men to exit the vehicle and asked for consent to search them. The 36-year-old Blaine man in the driver’s seat had counterfeit $100 bills in his possession, as well as a debit card that was not in his name. The 33-year-old Minneapolis man in the front passenger’s seat had counterfeit $100 bills, as well. All of the bills had the same serial number, Bitney noted.
The man in the back seat did not have counterfeit currency or narcotics in his possession, and a search of the vehicle turned up a cigarette box with suspected narcotics under the driver’s seat. A backpack in the vehicle belonging to the Blaine man has several identification and debit cards in several names, Bitney said.
The Blaine man was arrested on suspicion of counterfeit currency possession, narcotics possession and obstructing a police officer, as he provided false information about his identity, which was determined during fingerprinting at the police station, Bitney explained.
The Minneapolis man was booked on suspicion of counterfeit currency possession, while the third man was released at the scene.
Low-speed ending
A 26-year-old Stillwater man who may have been trying to stay one step ahead of law enforcement was arrested in a Bloomington hotel parking lot for possessing a stolen vehicle and stolen license plates.
A patrol officer passing through the parking lot of La Quinta Inn, 7815 Nicollet Ave., at approximately 10 p.m. May 16 noticed the man sitting inside a parked vehicle. A license plate check of vehicles in the parking lot showed that the plate on the Stillwater man’s 2010 Chevrolet Impala had been reported stolen, Bitney said.
The officer spoke with the man as additional officers arrived to assist. The man complied and was detained without incident. A check of the vehicle’s identification number showed that it had been reported stolen in Redwood County, Minnesota, resulting in the suspect’s arrest. A search of the vehicle turned up additional stolen license plates, Bitney noted. The suspect was booked on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.
His legal troubles did not end there, however, as he was a suspect in two vehicle pursuits in Fridley. He was transferred to Fridley following his booking in Bloomington, Bitney explained.
