A woman who told police she was trying to emulate the effects of smoking on a fetus by starting a Bloomington hotel room on fire was arrested July 9 on an outstanding warrant related to the July 2020 event.
Ana Held, 30 of Bloomington, was apprehended in Monticello and turned over to Hennepin County officials.
Held was staying at the Comfort Inn Hotel, located at 1321 E. 78th Street in Bloomington, on July 14, 2020 when the fire was intentionally started in a fourth floor hotel room.
She told investigators she wanted to know what a fetus felt like in the womb if the mother was smoking, according to court records filed in Hennepin County District Court.
Further more, Held allegedly stated that for the sake of her experiment, the hotel room served as the womb and she was the baby.
Held used a combination of paper, cardboard, and blankets to start the fire near the door of the hotel room.
She admitted to authorities that she had used methamphetamine prior to starting the fire.
Held has been charged with first-degree arson and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine if convicted.
