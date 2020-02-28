It was a busy and somewhat chaotic scene four years ago, but the separation of primary voting for the U.S. presidential election and precinct caucuses for Minnesota’s political parties this year provided a more manageable crowd for the leaders attempting to conduct their party’s business.
Bloomington and Richfield residents in Minnesota Senate Districts 50 gathered at their party’s caucus sites Feb. 25 to offer resolutions for consideration by the party’s leaders and select delegates for the upcoming party conventions. Absent from the 2020 caucuses was a presidential straw poll.
The state’s method of voting for a presidential candidate will be held through a traditional primary election on March 3 as a result of the overwhelming turnout the Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican parties experienced in 2016, when neither party had an incumbent seeking re-election.
For Democrats, there’s interest in the presidential primary, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into an interest in the party’s business, according to Lona Dallessandro, chairwoman of the Senate District 50 DFL Party. To perhaps no one’s surprise, “the turnout is lower,” she said.
The absence of a straw poll may have meant fewer senate district Democrats walked through the doors of Bloomington Kennedy High School, but the turnout was not a disappointment, Dallessandro explained.
“The folks that did show up are engaged members of the Democratic Party,” she said.
Inside each precinct meeting, delegates were recruited for the senate district, congressional district and state conventions, and residents proposed resolutions for the party’s platform. Among issues that were raised by residents were calls for climate action, support for ranked-choice voting and interest in ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, Dallessandro noted.
Despite the amendment’s prominence during the 1970s, it didn’t receive the ratification of 38 states, as required, to add it to the constitution. Recent interest in ratifying it resulted in Virginia voting to do so earlier this year. Although there’s some question as to whether there’s significance to ratifying the amendment in 2020, as well as the validity of the ratifications made by states during the 1970s, the interest in seeing the amendment through has been renewed in recent years, Dallessandro explained.
The caucus provides an opportunity for the party faithful to not only have their voice heard through resolutions, but it is also an opportunity for elected representatives and candidates to meet party supporters.
At Richfield STEM Elementary, where Senate District 63 Democrats met, it was an opportunity for residents to meet candidates vying for the seat held by House District 63B Rep. Jean Wagenius, who has announced her retirement at the conclusion of her 17th term. Five candidates are campaigning for her seat, and the candidates or a representative of their campaign addressed Richfield residents during caucus night, according to Larry Nelson, the secretary for Senate District 63 Democrats.
Nelson agreed that the separation of a presidential primary and the party’s caucus resulted in fewer Democrats finding their way to the elementary school. “It does depress turnout,” he said.
Without throngs of party faithful trying to get in the door at 7 p.m. to cast a vote in a straw poll, “We can concentrate more on local party business and local issues,” Nelson noted. Those who turned out last week are those who are more committed to addressing local issues, and the absence of a straw poll allows more time for community building, he explained.
Among resolutions proffered in Richfield were environmental issues, including opposition to sulfide mining in northern Minnesota, and concerns about accessibility, particularly during public meetings where a gathering space may be considered to be accessible, yet doesn’t necessarily allow accessibility for all, Nelson said.
