Bloomington’s farmers market returns this weekend, sans a few bells and whistles.
The market will accommodate social distancing and other coronavirus pandemic concerns but will otherwise feature its usual variety of fruits, vegetables and other locally produced products – such as honey, bread, barbecue sauce, olive oil, pork products, flowers and soap – through the summer and fall.
Approximately 40 vendors are expected weekly, barring last-minute cancellations due to weather or crop delays. The vendor stall sizes have been reduced this year to help meet social distancing guidelines for farmers markets, according to Victoria Hoffman, the market coordinator.
In addition to reducing the vendor spaces in the east parking lot of Bloomington Civic Plaza, the market will not provide space for community groups and will not feature entertainment this season, allowing more space for vendor stall separation and eliminating areas where people gather in groups.
The market has several guidelines for shoppers visiting this summer, such as staying home if they are sick, limiting visits to one person per household, wearing a facemask, practicing social distancing and washing hands before and after shopping. Hand-washing stations will be provided.
Other recommendations include following directional signs, arrows and markings meant to control traffic and crowding, not touching products on display and not consuming food in the market. Vendors selling prepared food and beverages will be in the west parking lot of Civic Plaza and have products available for carryout.
Many vendors accept pre-orders, information regarding participating vendors is available on the farmer’s market website.
Reusable shopping bags are permitted, but vendors are not allowed to touch them. Shoppers should bag their own items. Bags should be washed before and after use, and shoppers should refrain from placing personal belongings, including reusable bags, on vendor tables, Hoffman noted.
The market offers additional benefits to shoppers receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. SNAP recipients may swipe their Electronic Balance Transfer cards in exchange for wooden tokens at the market’s information tent, which can be used to purchase qualifying items from market vendors. Those tokens are valid for produce, meat, eggs, dairy, breads, bakery items, honey, jam, and packaged foods intended for take-home groceries. Ready-to-eat and prepared food items, as well as non-food items, are ineligible.
The tokens are dispensed in $1 increments, and no change is provided. Tokens do not expire.
Shoppers using EBT cards can receive up to an additional $10 in Market Bucks each day through funding from Hunger Solutions Minnesota. Market Bucks are subject to the same restrictions as EBT tokens.
Recipients of Market Bucks gift certificates should exchange them at the market’s information booth.
Some fruit and vegetable vendors accept Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks. The information booth will identify participating vendors.
The fate of the Midweek Music and Market, which typically spans several Wednesday evenings in July and August, has yet to be determined, according to Hoffman. “We are currently working to see how this joint effort can continue to be a successful and safe event this year.”
Leashed pets are permitted on the lawn outside of the market, under supervision. Service animals, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, are allowed within the market area.
Parking is available in the west and south parking lots of Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, and across the street in the Bloomington Public Works parking lots, 1700 W. 98th St.
The Saturday market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and day-of-market weather announcements are available by calling 612-965-2403. Weekly updates are available through the market’s Facebook page, tr.im/bffb.
Info: blm.mn/market
