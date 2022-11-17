Edina residents voted Nov. 8 to elect Rep. Heather Edelson for state representative in District 50A, which was newly created this year through redistricting. The district represents southern and eastern Edina in addition to a part of western Bloomington.
Edelson received 68.6% of the vote, or 15,087 votes. Sami Cisman, Edelson’s Republican opponent who suspended her campaign, received 31.3%, or 6,881 votes. There were 32 write-in votes.
This will be Edelson’s third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
“It was scary,” Edelson said. “I went into election night and I felt like my heart was in my throat.”
She was relieved when the results came in and Democrats had secured the majority of the House and the Senate.
“It’s our first time we’re going to have the governor, the House and the Senate,” Edelson said. “I think we’re going to be able to pass a lot of policies that we couldn’t get in from a Republican-led Senate.”
Edelson said she is looking forward to seeing what can be accomplished with a Democrat-led House and Senate because the last time Democrats had the majority in the House and the Senate in Minnesota, the marriage equality bill was passed.
“I genuinely think the next few years will be pretty historic,” Edelson said. “Gives me goosebumps honestly just thinking about it.”
Edelson said the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a factor in Democrats faring well this year.
“Having the government interfere with your health care decisions … definitely put [Democrats] over,” Edelson said.
Edelson wants to focus on putting protections for women’s rights into the state’s constitution, restoring the vote for people released from prison, creating paid parental leave, expanding MinnesotaCare coverage, legalizing cannabis and ensuring undocumented residents can obtain a driver’s license.
Edelson said she also wants to work on increasing the funding request for Edina’s Public Safety Center, improving literacy scores in Edina schools and increasing funding for schools.
“I’m looking forward to meeting with schools and finding out what tools they need and how we can help them,” Edelson said.
Edelson also thinks law enforcement “across the board” needs funding and help with recruiting officers.
During her time as a representative, she has authored and passed legislation related to improving public safety, education outcomes, environmental protections and health care access.
Voters also elected Cheryl Youakim as state representative in District 46B, which includes northwestern Edina. Youakim ran unopposed and received 97.1% of the vote, or 14,738 votes. Write-in votes totaled 437, making up 2.9% of the vote.
