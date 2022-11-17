Heather Edelson speaking - copy 2022

Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina) will stay in the Legislature, now in House District 50A, which was newly formed through redistricting this year. (Submitted photo)

Edina residents voted Nov. 8 to elect Rep. Heather Edelson for state representative in District 50A, which was newly created this year through redistricting. The district represents southern and eastern Edina in addition to a part of western Bloomington.

Edelson received 68.6% of the vote, or 15,087 votes. Sami Cisman, Edelson’s Republican opponent who suspended her campaign, received 31.3%, or 6,881 votes. There were 32 write-in votes.

