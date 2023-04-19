Jefferson boys track and field opened the outdoor season with a fourth-place finish on April 14 at the Robbinsdale Armstrong Invite.
The Jaguars garnered 95 points, 4.5 points ahead of fifth-place Armstrong out of nine teams. Champlin Park won the title with 148 points ahead of Osseo’s 132 points in place second and Chanhassen was third with 115 points.
Captains for this season include sprinter Max Clark, distance specialist Adam Lueth and hurdler/jumper Nate Orcutt.
Head Coach Jon Leverez is in his 15th season coaching the boys team which he explains is very young with 43 underclassmen. He’s anticipating the distance crew to once again help pile up the team points after not only winning the conference cross country crown in the fall but qualifying to the state meet.
Clark was 18th in the opening 100-meter dash in 12.06 while junior Jackson Ocel was fourth in 11.58 and sophomore teammate Evan Feller was sixth in 11.62. Feller was fifth in the 200 in 23.68.
Feller and Clark anchored the winning 4x100 relay in 45.74 along with teammates Slade Pond and Jackson Ocel.
Clark was third in the long jump going 19-4 1/2.
Lueth, the reigning section cross country champ was fifth in both of his individual events including the 800 (2:07.19) and 1,600 (4:32.49) while teammates Zach Tapajna and Ian Klein were close in each event.
Lueth was second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600 at the Metro West Championships. He was third in the 3,200 at the Section 2AAA with a personal record of 9:28.11.
In the 3,200 all three Jefferson runners finished within 1.5 seconds of each other. Freshman Patrick Altstatt was sixth (19:46.23), sophomore Miles Bassett was seventh (10:46.79) and freshman Alexander Altstatt was eighth (10:47.72).
In the 4x800 relay, Jefferson was third with Logan Young, Bassett, Alexander Altstatt and Patrick Altstatt finishing in 9:08.36.
Senior hurdler Solomon Echols was third in the 110 in 17.22, junior Ethan Ishaug was fourth (17.48) and Orcutt was sixth (17.88).
Ishaug was third in the pole vault clearing nine feet.
Junior thrower David Schiller was second in the discus going 143-05 and third in the shot put going 46-7 1/2.
2022 recap
Clark was a conference finalist in the 100 and long jump while Lueth was second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600 at the conference championship. Orcutt was a finalist in the high jump and hurdles.
