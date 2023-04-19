Jefferson boys track and field opened the outdoor season with a fourth-place finish on April 14 at the Robbinsdale Armstrong Invite.

The Jaguars garnered 95 points, 4.5 points ahead of fifth-place Armstrong out of nine teams. Champlin Park won the title with 148 points ahead of Osseo’s 132 points in place second and Chanhassen was third with 115 points.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments