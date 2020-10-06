Similar to the fall sports season, the upcoming winter sports season for the Minnesota State High School League schools will look a bit different.
The league’s board of directors approved a reduced schedule for winter sports but for the most part, kept the traditional calendar intact.
A 30 percent reduction in the number of contests allows for flexibility for rescheduling contests due to COVID-19 outbreaks or other interruptions (like inclement weather). Teams are allowed up to two contests per week which increases to three competitions during the final two weeks of the regular season to make up for postponed contests.
Just like with fall sports, scrimmages and preseason jamborees are not allowed.
The league’s Return to Participation Task Force recommended the plan as a way to help minimize season overlap with fall and spring sports.
Waconia High School Activity Director Jill Johnson chairs the task force, saying the idea was to provide a full experience for winter sports while minimizing exposure risk.
Board of Directors President Blaine Novak of New York Mills said the decision provides a natural progression to opening up our activities in the safest manner possible while providing the best opportunity for participation for all of our student participants.”
Edina High School Activities Director and MSHSL Secretary Troy Stein opened Wednesday’s meeting with a reflection, noting clips of emails from families. He also mentioned the time and effort put forth by the league to ensure everyone stays healthy and can make lifelong memories.
According to Stein, one email said, “‘Thank you for bringing back football. My son is so excited to get back to competing. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him this excited.’”
While another spoke of the heartbreak of another family as their son elected to have shoulder surgery after the season was pushed back to the spring. “‘He’s devastated,’” Stein read to the board. “I can speak on behalf of the board to say we are sorry and know that you will overcome this adversity and we are all behind you.”
His reflection went on to ask the question about defining a successful season.
“The simple answer is that we all want the kids to walkway saying they were part of something special. School-sponsored sports is the best place for our kids to learn the participate,” Stein said. “We are all part of something special. All of us are helping to create memories that will last a lifetime.”
Winter start dates set
Dance team is the first to get underway Nov. 9 with a full two weeks before competitions to aide in the choreography of routines. Boys hockey and boys basketball will begin the week of Nov. 23.
The week of Nov. 30 is when adapted floor hockey, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, wrestling, girls hockey, and boys swimming and diving will begin.
Gymnastics and girls basketball will be last to begin practice the week of Dec. 7. According to league bylaws, three weeks of practice is needed for gymnastics teams before the start of competitions.
The idea for the later start dates is to minimize fall sports overlap as football finishes the week of Nov. 23 and volleyball the week of Dec. 7.
Fall sections
The board approved section guidelines for all fall sports while a vote for a Super Regional event was voted down (10-8).
Girls tennis will be a team-only tournament played outdoors with better seeds hosting, the weeks of Oct. 5-17. No individual section meet is scheduled.
Boys and girls soccer section tournaments will run Oct. 12-24 outdoors at the better seed.
Girls swimming and diving will take place the week of Oct. 19 at multiple sites with no more than four teams competing in the same pool at once. Each team is allowed four entrants in each event plus four divers. Spectators are not allowed in school facilities but for pools outside of a school facility, fans are allowed following Minnesota Department of Health and facility guidance.
Section meets for cross country will take place the week of Oct. 12 with a maximum of four teams of seven runners competing at once. The top five times will be recorded for the team score and if the total number of runners exceeds the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines of 25 athletes, runners will compete in waves.
The board approved two, one-time exceptions to the bylaws including an allowance of volleyball players to try out for club programs Nov. 1 and Nov. 8. Normally, the league does not allow in-season participation outside of the high school program. Typically, volleyball clubs hold tryouts soon after the high school season concludes.
The second bylaw exception allows participants who have served a chemical violation suspension in Fall Season 1 (cross country, soccer, swim/dive) to switch to Fall Season 2 (football or volleyball) and complete the season in good standing. Chemical violation suspensions are two contests or two weeks, whichever is greater for the first violation.
