Kennedy boys swimming and diving comes into the 2020-21 season with three seniors back, including captains Kyle Schletty and Sam Firnhaber, plus the top point-scorer in Nathaniel Schueller.
Schletty was 16th in the 500 freestyle and 18th in the 200 free in a tough section meet. Firnhaber was 11th in the 100 breaststroke and 18th in the 200 IM at the section meet last spring.
The Eagles placed seventh as a team at sections and had one victory, which came in a non-conference dual meet at Richfield, 92-73.
Schueller placed seventh in the 100 back and ninth in the 200 IM at sections to end the season on a high note.
Junior Jorge Escutia-Cardenas and sophomore Tyler Kauffman also return to the pool. Kauffman is the top returning sprinter but couldn’t showcase his speed at sections after getting sick. “He had a great season nonetheless and is ready to swim fast again,” coach Todd Walsh said.
Walsh said seven swimmers took part in the summer maintenance program and more swam for the Southdale YMCA. Sam Nicholson dove for an area club team to help improve his scores this season.
Braden Fraser will assist Walsh with the swimming side of the team in addition to continuing as the program diving coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.