Tapaires and Kolleens go virtual for practice ahead of the winter competition season
The Richfield Tapaires made the most of four in-person practices before going on the latest pause due to Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order.
Coach Arianna Stotz said the 2020-21 team, “was resilient and adaptive this past summer and fall with overcoming the impacts COVID-19 placed on their training.”
Captains include senior Lyndsi Klepsa, with juniors Mya Gibbs, Maya Hartman and Holland Juell.
Along with the captains, look for a return by seniors Natalya Hope, Lucy Schuller, Janessa Withers and Tenzin Zompa to help the defending Tri-Metro Conference Champions try to repeat in 2020-21. The team earned the top spot in jazz and kick in conference action and placed seventh in each discipline at the Section 1A meet.
Stotz named a few newcomers ready to make a mark on the varsity program including junior Helen Dombrock, eighth-grader Teagan McCarty and seventh-grader Abby Gacek.
Now in her seventh season leading the team, Stotz said they used the brief time together for tryouts, initial team practice, and team bonding.
“Pivoting is something that we do in our dances quite a bit, within our dance choreography, but we had to also learn how to pivot our learning and teaching styles to be successful given the situation,” Stotz said about overcoming obstacles over the spring, summer and fall. “We were mirroring our choreography via Zoom and being very clear on timing, musicality and directions, which can get a little confusing virtually.”
Stotz helped the team make the most of the situation through the team bonding exercises. “We can see a sneak peek into our teammates’ lives in a different way than before,” she said. “We have ‘show and tell’ sessions during practice where dancers show us their room or their pet. It is fun!”
Kolleens
The winter competition season was two weeks into the season when the pause on youth and high school sports went into effect.
The Bloomington Kolleens were in the middle of choreography having wrapped up the fall performance season and were able to continue virtual practices.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the team wasn’t able to use the summer season like a typical year with camps and training sessions.
The fall season was limited to dances at an outdoor show for parents and there wasn’t a lot of participation in the fall.
The start of the winter season depends on decisions by the governor and the Bloomington School District.
Competitions will remain dual or triangular meets with multiple dual/tri meets at one location which can be scored by the same judges to keep overall weekend invitational meets intact.
“We have yet to be told if it will be conference-only meets for the season,” Caoch Susan Maxey said as the Kolleens compete in the Metro West Conference.
Captains for the 2020-21 season are Hayden Dickey and Faith Foster.
Joining Maxey’s coaching staff for the winter season is Harley Dickey who was the head fall coach at Simley High School. A dancer since age 3 at Dance Art Center, she was part of the Minnesota State University Mankato dance team. She will join Rachel Hartley who is returning as an assistant coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.