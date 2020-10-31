Ralph Bartolotta of Bloomington checks the sizing of a coat prior to packing it with others for students at area Catholic schools. Bartolotta and members of the Knights of Columbus Marian Council in Bloomington packed coats Oct. 24 to distribute to schools and local service organizations. The Bloomington Knights participate in the annual coat distribution, which has been a nationwide Knights of Columbus project for 10 years. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)