ice harvest 2020
Lily Suzan, 5, of Minneapolis attempts to work an ice saw taller than she is during Richardson Nature Center’s annual Ice Harvest Festival Jan. 25. The Bloomington nature center provided demonstrations and activities illustrating how early Minnesota settlers survived the winter and used blocks of ice harvested from lakes and ponds for refrigeration purposes throughout the warm months of the year. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

