A long winter getaway to sunny Florida? That’s not in the mayor’s retirement plan.
Approximately 150 friends, family members and colleagues gathered at Bloomington Civic Plaza last week to toast, and roast, Bloomington Mayor Gene Winstead as he ends his 34-year tenure in city government.
Winstead is completing his 20th, and final, year as the city’s mayor. Prior to being elected in late 1999 to his first term, he served on the city council for five years and on the city’s planning commission and housing and redevelopment authority, starting in 1986.
The recipient of praise and one-liners from past and present city officials, family members and other guests, Winstead laughed along with those who ribbed him about his leadership of Bloomington, which he has chronically referred to as the center of the universe.
Winstead reflected upon his ascension to the mayor’s chair prior to the Dec. 19 gathering, recalling how, as a young newlywed and father, he and his wife Debbie carved out their life in the center of the universe during the 1970s.
The newlyweds lived with Debbie’s parents in Bloomington initially and stayed in Bloomington as they raised a family and Winstead began carving out his first career in the coin-operated gaming industry. It was a move of the business he bought in the late 1970s to Lyndale Avenue, and the opening of Beanie’s Arcade, that helped connect Winstead to city government. The permitting process for an arcade named in honor of his childhood nickname, was among the early catalysts for his life in government, he said.
At the recommendation of a police lieutenant he had befriended, Winstead joined what is known today as the Bloomington Crime Prevention Association. And with redevelopment of Lyndale Avenue on the horizon, the arcade owner became part of the Oxboro Planning Advisory Committee.
Those engagements in city government spurred Winstead’s interest in further involvement. At the suggestion of Vern Wilcox, who Winstead would eventually serve with on the city council with, he applied for an appointment to the Planning Commission, and was appointed in 1986, remaining a member until he reached his term limit when Mall of America opened in the early 1990s, he noted.
Winstead was involved in the Mall of America planning discussions and would be selected the commission’s chairman after three years. There were plenty of projects to consider as a planning commission member. During his first meeting, one of the topics of discussion was the construction of a new Normandale Lakes office tower on the city’s west side. And at the same time, the commission was considering whether a trailer park on the north end of Lyndale Avenue should be closed, Winstead explained.
When his time on the planning commission reached its conclusion, he moved over to the city’s housing and redevelopment authority, where he remained until Mayor Neil Peterson resigned to take a seat on the Metropolitan Council in January 1995. The vacancy was filled by at-large council member Coral Houle, and Winstead was chosen from nine applicants for appointment to Houle’s seat.
Houle and Winstead won election to four-year terms at the end of the 1995, but their working relationship would end by 2000. Houle did not seek a second term as mayor, and Winstead was encouraged by many in the community to run for mayor.
His relationship with Houle was important to his run for mayor. She was a mentor to Winstead and eventually his largest promoter. The soft spoken, intelligent community activist was influential in his mayoral campaign, Winstead recalled.
“If Coral likes you, a lot of people like you,” he said.
Winstead would go on to win re-election four times and never considered seeking a county or state seat, although he was approached many times. With higher office comes caucuses and political parties.
“I never had aspirations to be that kind of politician,” he said.
Perhaps part of his aversion to higher office stems from the way he viewed his role as mayor.
“I’ve never considered myself a politician,” he noted. Winstead prefers to view himself as part of a governance team and doesn’t think his decisions aligned with one party or another.
Most elected officials don’t seek election with the intention of spending two decades in any role. Winstead didn’t have a master plan when he first became involved in city government, but he realized that it was a part of his life that wasn’t going away by the time he completed his first term as mayor. City leadership was his way of giving back to the community, and he enjoyed the work, he explained.
As a mayor, Winstead is frequently invited by businesses, organizations and schools to meet and great those attending special events. He has served as an emcee or volunteer for countless events, such as the Bloomington Chamber’s annual gala and the Bloomington Community Foundation’s annual Legacy Award presentation. He is a frequent visitor to Bloomington’s schools, including the first day of school, where he could be found greeting students as they arrive for their first day of classes in the fall. And he welcomed many groups who brought their regional or national meetings to Bloomington.
Recognizing and welcoming groups that choose Bloomington as their destination may encourage the group to return to Bloomington for future meetings, Winstead explained. Serving as a city spokesperson isn’t part of the mayor’s job description, but Winstead thinks it is.
“It’s working for the betterment of your community,” he said.
What were the toughest decisions to make as a council member? Decisions that involved a financial risk for the city were among the most difficult. He points to the proposal for a water park at Mall of America as an example. The project was pitched with the idea that the city would have a financial stake in it, but the risk was too great, despite the potential reward of increased tourism. Winstead thinks the project will be a success, and finding a way to help develop it, without a financial risk by the city, accomplishes what the mall set out to do initially, he explained.
Many elected officials cite a desire to shepherd ongoing projects as a reason for seeking another term. Winstead is leaving office without a plan in place for a new community center, a subject that the council has actively discussed for the past five years and recently put on hold rather than continue exploring a project at Valley View Park.
Winstead remains confident that a new community center serving all generations of the community is needed and would be successful.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that it would be a very popular, well-used place,” he said.
His concern for the project, a concern he has emphasized throughout the discussions, is the price tag associated with it. It’s an expensive and controversial project, and the city is at a tipping point with an aging structure in Creekside Community Center that doesn’t serve the city well.
As for those winter getaways to Florida, retirement from the city council doesn’t afford them. As the proprietor of Ike’s Food & Cocktails in Bloomington and downtown Minneapolis, Winstead will remain busy here in Minnesota. A major revamp of the downtown restaurant is among one of his first projects in the start of the new year, he noted.
Yes, the fanfare has been in recognition of Winstead’s retirement as mayor, but he’s not ready to retire from city government. He’s interested in staying engaged with the city’s port authority, providing institutional knowledge to help guide future development within the city.
Whether it’s the port authority or another community organization, Winstead isn’t fading away.
“I still want to be involved,” he said.
Testimonials
Several past and present city leaders shared thoughts about Winstead’s city government career.
“Gene has dedicated years of his life to the city of Bloomington and always did it with class,” according to former Councilmember Amy Grady, who served alongside Winstead from 2004-11.
“His attention to detail, deep knowledge of so many subjects that came before the council, sense of humor and calm influence kept meetings on track, and we got things done efficiently and thoughtfully,” she noted.
“The city has a reputation of being well run, and his legacy will be a strong city and well thought out decisions during his time as mayor,” she added. “We have had strong leaders in the mayor seat for many, many years, and Gene contributed to that tradition. He will be missed.”
“I’ve been able to able to watch Mayor Winstead serve as our mayor for the past 20 years. I have always been impressed with his ability to fully understand the complexities of projects and issues facing Bloomington,” Police Chief Jeff Potts said.
“He has a great ability to understand very complex issues quickly and he always tried to view the issue from how it will affect the residents of Bloomington,” he added.
“Gene served on our board of directors from 2000-19 and always had a keen interest in the growth and development of the hospitality industry,” said Bonnie Carlson, the president and CEO of the Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“His support and leadership have contributed to the growth of the city of Bloomington and our hospitality industry. We are grateful and appreciative of his support of the Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau and our mission, which is to market our city to the world as the place to stay when visiting Minnesota,” she added.
“The mayor loves our schools. He is especially fond of Valley View Elementary’s wealth of diversity and energy,” said Les Fujitake, the superintendent of Bloomington Public Schools.
“His special relationship with Valley View Elementary probably started when the mayor was my guest at a Valley View School event. Once the students heard he was the mayor of the city, they were in awe,” he explained.
“Being Gene, he started to engage students, and then he pulled out his business cards. The students swarmed him. After his card supply was quickly depleted, he started to sign autographs. The line for his signature was never ending,” Fujitake recalled.
“Gene and the students enjoyed the experience of interacting with people they felt were very important. From that experience, the mayor gave the Valley View students a special thrill by annually inviting them to ride in his vintage Mercedes limousine at the Heritage Days festival,” he added.
“I thought Mayor Winstead was a very patient and fair mayor. He took in stride some of the more challenging residents at council meetings with tact and grace,” according to former Councilmember Karen Nordstrom, who served alongside Winstead from 2006-13.
Nordstrom appreciated the effort of Winstead and the mayors of Edina and Richfield to promote the “Do Town” program, which emphasized heart-healthy living through exercise, diet and education. “As a former nurse, this was something that was important to me, and I felt that the mayors were spot on in trying to do something valuable for health of their cities,” she explained.
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman, who has has often cited Winstead as a mentor, described him as “a legendary leader who has in his own words and deeds given more than time and money to a city that he is so passionate about.
“His passion for this community will sustain for generations to come.”
Maureen Scallen Failor first worked with Winstead as members of Airport Foundation MSP in 2000, as well as during Failor’s tenure as president of the Bloomington Chamber from Oct. 2008 to May 2017.
“His unwavering dedication to the constituents of Bloomington, the business community and the community partners is why our city is thriving today,” she said.
Failor noted that Winstead would go above and beyond the call of duty in many things he was involved with. Sometimes it was something simple, like dressing up in a costume reflecting the theme of the chamber’s annual gala, where he would preside over the dessert auction, she recalled.
Even with the Republican National Convention committed to the Twin Cities in 2008, Winstead worked with the taxicab industry to elevate its customer service as visitors from around the country arrived in Minnesota, she noted.
His support of the community extended to Bloomington’s nonprofit organizations, as well, Failor added.
“I am deeply grateful for all of his contributions in making Bloomington a great place to live, work and play.”
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.