Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse, left, and former Bloomington Mayor Gene Winstead unveil the street sign designating the city’s former 28th Avenue as Winstead Way during an Oct. 6 ceremony. The city renamed the street in recognition of the former mayor’s more than 30 years of civic participation and leadership, including 20 years as mayor from 2000-19. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Former Bloomington Mayor Coral Houle, former Bloomington Mayor Gene Winstead, center, and Charlie Zelle, chairman of the Metropolitan Council, await the beginning of the Oct. 6 ceremony honoring Winstead for his accomplishments on behalf of the city. The ceremony, in Bloomington’s South Loop District, recognized the renaming of 28th Avenue to Winstead Way, honoring the former mayor for his 20-year tenure as the Bloomington City Council’s leader, as well as more than a decade of council and commission participation prior to his first term as mayor in 2000. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Unicyclists Muriel Smith of St. Paul, left, Bella Marker, center, of Bloomington and Oliver Monson-Haefel of Minneapolis perform for the audience following the unveiling of the Winstead Way street sign Oct. 6. The trio are students at St. Paul’s Circus Juventas, a performing arts circus school. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
