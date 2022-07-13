Two years after Bloomington voters approved the use of ranked-choice voting for the city’s municipal elections, a group of Bloomington residents is seeking to vote on the matter again.
The group’s aim is to repeal ranked-choice voting, calling the system a “new, highly controversial, convoluted and controversial experiment.”
The announcement was made by Residents for a Better Bloomington, which describes itself as a nonpartisan grassroots watchdog group serving the residents of Bloomington. The group was established in 2020 “to address concerns over election integrity arising from the city council’s misrepresentation of its constituents when it advanced RCV during the pandemic shutdown,” according to its petition announcement.
Ranked-choice voting allowed voters to rank their choices for each seat on the Bloomington City Council ballot in 2021. On election night, first-choice votes were counted. If no candidate had more than 50% of the votes, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes was eliminated. Voters who picked the eliminated candidate as their first choice had their second-choice vote counted instead, if a second choice had been made. The process repeated until one candidate had a majority of the remaining ballots, and the hand counting was conducted during the remainder of the week following the election.
The Residents for a Better Bloomington petition was forwarded to the city’s Charter Commission, which accepted it during a special meeting held July 7. The petition was submitted in time for a ballot question this November, proposing to repeal ranked-choice voting. But first it is subject to a review by the city clerk’s office to determine its sufficiency. That determination will be presented to the City Council at its July 18 meeting, according to City Attorney Melissa Manderschied.
The Charter Commission’s brief meeting and acceptance of the petition included a synopsis of the process for reviewing the petition.
The city clerk has 10 days to determine the sufficiency of the petition, which includes determining if the signatures collected on the petition are properly attested and if the qualifying signatures meet the requirement of state law, Manderschied said.
The petition needs to be signed by residents comprising 5% of the votes cast in the last general election. At more than 55,000 votes cast, the 5% threshold is 2,769 votes, according to City Clerk Christina Scipioni.
The petition’s request also has to be constitutional in order for it to be placed on the ballot, Manderschied said.
The petition proposes restoring primary elections for City Council races, which ranked-choice voting eliminates, and resuming the city’s traditional election process. Doing so would require restoring language to the City Charter and amending ordinances prescribing the city’s election procedures, Manderschied explained.
The petition also calls for a prohibition on ranked-choice voting, proposing a two-thirds vote to approve the system for a future election. State law, however, only required 51% of voters to approve ranked-choice voting in 2020, Manderschied noted.
“We’re looking into the legality of that,” she said, adding that the city would be requesting an opinion on the two-thirds proposal from the Minnesota Attorney General’s office.
If there is ballot language to be adopted for this fall, it would be considered at the City Council’s Aug. 8 or 15 meetings, as any ballot questions for November’s election are due to the county by Aug. 26, according to Manderschied.
In 2020, approval for ranked-choice voting needed 51% of votes cast to amend Bloomington’s charter. The election night tally from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website reported that 51.02% of the votes cast in the election were in favor of ranked-choice voting. Absentee ballot updates later in the week increased the margin slightly, to 51.19%.
The 25,332 “yes” votes tallied in favor of ranked-choice voting totaled 1,175 more than those cast against it. Those 24,157 “no” votes comprised the remaining 48.81% of votes cast.
Residents for a Better Bloomington is a group that meets monthly, and announced last week that 3,300 signatures were submitted with its petition. The announcement, which did not cite a spokesperson or petition leader, questioned the need for ranked-choice voting and the inclusion of the ballot question in November 2020, months after the City Council made an emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling for continuity of government during the pandemic.
The announcement also said that residents did not receive “a deliberative approach to RCV based on full disclosure, longer-term research, analysis, and reflection; and most important, extensive debate, and public engagement and education.”
According to the announcement, “Well-heeled proponents of RCV – outside Bloomington – unleashed a withering, highly sophisticated, and staggeringly expensive lobbying/public relations campaign to impose RCV on a citizenry with many serious questions and concerns.”
