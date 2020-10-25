Jaguars run out of time inside the Waconia red zone
Jefferson football coach Tim Carlson knew they had to do something to contain Waconia standout Max McEnelly if they wanted to have a chance to stay with a very good Waconia team.
In the previous two games, McEnelly ran for 319 yards and five touchdowns. Friday evening he added 189 yards and just one touchdown as Waconia held on for a 19-11 win.
McEnelly’s lone score came three plays into their first offensive drive on a 55-yard run after the Jaguars (1-2) fumbled the ball away on the second offensive play of the contest.
“I’d say we were sleepwalking a little at the start,” Carlson said as the defense firmed up to enter halftime trailing 6-3.
Knowing what Waconia wanted to do offensively and not being able to stop it was frustrating for Carlson, who was otherwise very happy with the play on the defensive side of the ball.
“Mental mistakes on two long passes,” Carlson said of the Wildcats touchdowns of 24 yards and 41 yards in the third and fourth quarters for the lead they would need.
Jefferson’s rally fell short as the team ran out of time with the ball on the Waconia 20 yard line.
Trailing 19-3, Carter Hansen found Seth Krakow for a 14-yard touchdown catch to narrow the lead to 19-9. Hansen ran the ball into the end zone on the two-point conversion to make it 19-11.
Needing to get the ball back, Jefferson’s defense held Waconia to two third downs. The second forced a punt as the Jaguars got a hand on the ball to shorten the kick to set up the final drive.
Senior Roosevelt Cage and Aedan Bertrand were the leading rushers with 27 and 21 yards, respectively as the team could only gain 57 yards against a very fast Wildcats defense.
Isaac Freitag led the receivers with five catches for 68 yards while Krakow and Harrison Chapple each had two grabs for 15 yards.
Junior Daeshawn Fitz intercepted a pass in the second quarter and Brock Edwards recovered a fumble to give the ball back to the offense.
“The kids are upset because we knew we made too many mistakes,” Carlson said after reviewing film with the team the day after the game. “It was more mental mistakes and they are rightfully upset because it was such a close game (19-11) playing against who I told them is the best player we’ll see (Max McEnelly).
“Just think what happens if we don’t make those mistakes and take care of the things we can take care of because we can be a pretty good football team.”
The Jaguars face Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. The game between a pair of 1-2 teams is scheduled to be played at Bloomington Stadium but if the field conditions are not ideal, the turf field at Jefferson High School or Benilde-St. Margaret’s remain options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.