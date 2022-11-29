Boston sweeps Minnesota in pro hockey's debut at Richfield Ice Arena

Hockey fans showed up in force to help christen the Minnesota Whitecaps new home Nov. 18-19 at Richfield Ice Arena during it home-opening series against the Boston Pride.

Brittyn Flemming
Buy Now

Minnesota's Brittyn Flemming (11) looks to move the puck up the ice against Boston.
Ashleigh Brykaliuk
Buy Now

Minnesota Whitecaps forward Ashleigh Brykaliuk, left, skates back to the bench after a Minnesota goal against Boston on Nov. 19.
Military Appreciation Night with the Whitecaps in Richfield
Buy Now

As part of Military Appreciation Night at Richfield Ice Arena on Nov. 19, members of the Richfield and Bloomington Fire Departments along with Minnesota Warriors Hockey helped carry a large United States flag during pregame ceremonies.
Whitecaps
Buy Now

Two weekend series’ into the 2022-23 campaign finds the Whitecaps still searching for the first win after falling twice in overtime to go with a pair of regulation losses. Minnesota returns to action against the Metropolitan Riveters at Richfield Ice Arena Saturday, Dec. 3 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 4 (1 p.m.).
First period goal!
Buy Now

Whitecaps teammates Amanda Boulier, middle, celebrate's Sydney Brodt's first goal of the evening against Boston on Nov. 19.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments