Boston sweeps Minnesota in pro hockey's debut at Richfield Ice Arena
Hockey fans showed up in force to help christen the Minnesota Whitecaps new home Nov. 18-19 at Richfield Ice Arena during it home-opening series against the Boston Pride.
The Pride earned the sweep starting with a 2-0 result on Friday before Minnesota came up short 5-4 in overtime on Saturday as the teams hosted a Military Appreciation Night, complete with special gray jerseys, which were auctioned off after the game.
Members of the Minnesota Warriors hockey club entertained the crowd between periods and helped the Richfield and Bloomington Fire Departments carry a rink-sized American flag during the pregame ceremony.
As for the hockey, Boston recorded its third consecutive shutout on Friday as Pride goaltender Corinne Schroeder made 49 saves en route to being named the first star of the game. Boston’s Jenna Rheault earned the second star and former Minnesota skater now with Boston Lexie Laing secured the third star.
Minnesota outshot the Pride 49-27 in the game including 19-4 and 17-9 margins in the final two periods, respectively.
Saturday’s contest was much more wide-open with pucks finding the back of the net nine times including the decisive shot coming 58 seconds into overtime from Sammy Davis, earning the game’s first star after scoring twice.
Whitecaps assistant captain Jonna Albers earned the third star of the game after scoring the tying goal just over six minutes into the third period.
She also set up Sydney Brodt for the opening goal of the contest, 3:15 in as each team had 33 shots on net.
The goal ended Schroeder’s shutout streak at 183 minutes, 15 seconds, as she hadn’t given up a goal during the season.
Davis’ teammate Aneta Tejralova was named the second star of the game.
Minnesota’s Ashleigh Brykaliuk set up Anna Klein’s goal with nine seconds left in the opening period to give the hometown team a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Boston scored the next three goals over the opening 14 minutes of the second period to lead 4-2 before Brodt added her second goal of the game to carry a 4-3 deficit into the final period.
Albers turned and fired a shot from the slot to tie it up at 4-4 just over six minutes into a furious third period.
The Whitecaps return to action in the Premier Hockey Federation against the Metropolitan Riveters Saturday and Sunday at Richfield Ice Arena. Saturday’s contest begins at 6 p.m. before Sunday at 1 p.m.
