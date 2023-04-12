There’s no new car in her future, at least not with her “Jeopardy!” winnings, but a Bloomington woman who took home over $6,000 on the TV game show does have plans to splurge when her check arrives.
Crystal Zhao, a 36-year-old technology consultant, made the trek to Hollywood in January to compete on the legendary quiz show. Her initial appearance, which aired April 3, saw her unseat a two-day champion. Her reign ended the following day, however, as she finished in second place.
As a one-day champion on a show where contestants routinely take home over $10,000 per victory, Zhao’s crowning moment didn’t quite work out that way, as all three contestants incorrectly answered the game’s final question. After their wagers on the final category were deducted from their scores to that point, Zhao won the game with $4,199. Finishing second during the April 4 game provided a consolation prize of $2,000, bringing her two-day winnings to $6,199, winnings she’ll have to pay income taxes on, she noted.
The journey
Zhao has dreamed of being a contestant on the quiz show for more than a decade, and took her first stab at qualifying for the show prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The show now uses an online test to initially screen contestants, posing 50 general knowledge questions. She applied and took the test, but nothing came of it, she recalled.
She began a new application last May, and was notified that she had passed the test and would receive further consideration. She did not receive a score, or a guarantee that she would appear on the show, she noted.
Zhao did, however, continue the contestant screening process, all from the comfort of home. She was interviewed through video conferencing by a contestant coordinator and took a second test, this time during a video conference. She thinks the live test was conducted to ensure she did not search for answers online during the first test.
An interview and two tests weren’t enough to determine if Zhao was worthy of being selected as a contestant. She also participated in a mock game through a video conference last June, which included other would-be contestants. Those mock games were likely used to evaluate her sportsmanship and personality while playing the game, Zhao surmised.
Following her mock games, Zhao received the good news, she had been accepted as a contestant. Qualifying, however, came with no guarantees. She was told she might wait as long as 18 months to get a call inviting her to California, although she didn’t have to wait that long. About six months after she was accepted, she received a call inviting her to Hollywood on Jan. 17. She received about a month’s notice to plan the trip, she noted.
Preparations
“I started lightly studying right after I knew I was going to be in the pool,” Zhao said. She admits her studying of any topic that might show up during her game fell off as the months dragged on with no call from the “Jeopardy!” producers. Once the invite was extended, however, her weeks leading up to game day were filled with cram sessions, she recalled.
She studied subjects that she knew weren’t her strong suits. As an avid Food Network viewer, she was prepared for culinary questions. Sports, on the other hand, would be problematic categories, she said, noting that she couldn’t identify all 32 NFL teams.
She watched old shows and played along with them to identify which categories and topics were more difficult for her and used that knowledge to direct her studies, she added.
Her studying helped her answer a few questions that she otherwise would have missed, she said. But part of the challenge to the game is the random categories that are used from game to game. That’s where luck is important in becoming a champion, she said. Luck or not on game day, “it’s better to be over-prepared,” Zhao said.
“Jeopardy!” preparation for some contestants includes the hand-held buzzers that each contestant uses. The first player to buzz in gets the first chance to answer a question, and in-studio lighting indicates when contestants can buzz in, which occurs when the host finishes reading the question. A retractable ballpoint pen is a common at-home replacement for the “Jeopardy!” studio’s buzzers, but Zhao did not practice her buzzer technique prior to arriving in Hollywood, she said.
Buzzing in too early momentarily locks out contestants from buzzing in when the host finishes reading a question, but that didn’t prove to be an obstacle for Zhao. It was more challenging to comprehend the questions during the live game, she said.
At home, each question appears in large, easy-to-read type on her TV screen. In the studio, Zhao was reading each question as host Ken Jennings read it. But reading from a wall of TV monitors across the studio floor, in smaller type than she is used to, made it more challenging to read along with the question. Longer questions were tougher to read due to the smaller type used to fit the question onto the screen, prompting a recent eye exam for possible Lasik surgery, she explained.
At its core, “Jeopardy!” is a knowledge quiz that rewards quick thinking and quick action. Under the studio lights, with an audience watching and away from the comforts of home, “there’s a lot to balance” she said.
Given that several games are taped over the course of a day, a contestant coordinator provided guidelines for clothing Zhao should bring to wear on the show. Zhao needed five outfits in case she won multiple games, and went shopping in preparation for the show. The challenge for contestants wearing a dress during a game of “Jeopardy!”: It has to be able to support a wireless microphone pack, she noted.
Game time
Contestants are not told which game will be their first during the tape day, and Zhao didn’t expect to play in the first game of the day, but she was named as one of two contestants to face a two-game champion when the show’s theme music first filled the studio that day.
Although she won her first game, the adrenaline rush of being on “Jeopardy!” remained throughout the game. After completing game 1, she had already forgotten categories from the game’s first round. And she wondered if anything she said or did on camera would come back to haunt her via social media chatter after the show aired, she recalled.
One of the surprising challenges of the live game was determining her wager for the final question. Zhao could see each player’s score, and there are common betting strategies players use, based upon their score and position after two rounds of play. Contestants are given a pen and paper to calculate possible scores for each player in determining their own wager, and her pen-and-paper skills were a little rusty, she admitted.
By the time each contestant’s answer had been revealed – all incorrect – during Zhao’s first game, she had already forgotten what she wagered. So it was a surprise when her wager was revealed and deducted from her score, showing she was the day’s winner, she explained.
“It’s a completely different game when you’re sitting in your pajamas,” she noted.
A quick break between games for a wardrobe change and a few sips of water soon gave way to her second game, in which she had a strong second-round effort. She was in second place heading into the final question, which she answered incorrectly. It didn’t matter, as opponent Brian Henegar of La Follette, Tennessee, was leading the game and had the correct answer, giving him the victory and ending Zhao’s reign with one victory.
Her fiancée was able to attend the taping with Zhao, and the duo sat together in the audience following her second game and watched the remaining games, she said.
Coming home
Contestants do not collect their winnings until after their games have been broadcast. And the terms of their appearance require them to keep the outcome of the games recorded that day a secret.“You cannot talk about the results, at all,” Zhao said, noting that her acquaintances were respectful of that.
When Zhao’s shows were broadcast more than two months later, her fiancée’s colleagues held a viewing party at his office. “It was fun to hear them cheer,” she said. Having a rooting interest in the outcome, Zhao had to discourage her fiancée’s co-workers from booing the other contestants, as she had become friends with them throughout the course of their tape day, she explained.
Now that the shows have been broadcast and Zhao is a one-day champion of a modest amount by “Jeopardy!” standards, she’s pleased with the outcome and wouldn’t change a thing. The experience of being on the show was the best thing about her quest, and being a champion was second to that, she said. From the people she met to the things she learned throughout her journey to Hollywood and back, all of them are more meaningful than the prize money. “You can always make more money in life,” she said.
Qualifying for “Jeopardy!” is a dream many people have, and few realize, she noted.
As a six-year transplant to Minnesota, from South Carolina by way of Boston, Zhao is content with remaining in the Midwest, and preparing for it.
Her “Jeopardy!” winnings aren’t enough to buy a fancy sports car. And they won’t pay for her wedding and honeymoon. But she does have a portion of her winnings earmarked for after she cashes her check. She’s buying a new snowblower.
