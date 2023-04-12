Crystal Zhao jeopardy

“Jeopardy” host Ken Jennings, left, presided over Bloomington resident Crystal Zhao’s two days of competition on the TV game show last week. (Photo courtesy of Jeopardy Productions)

There’s no new car in her future, at least not with her “Jeopardy!” winnings, but a Bloomington woman who took home over $6,000 on the TV game show does have plans to splurge when her check arrives.

Crystal Zhao, a 36-year-old technology consultant, made the trek to Hollywood in January to compete on the legendary quiz show. Her initial appearance, which aired April 3, saw her unseat a two-day champion. Her reign ended the following day, however, as she finished in second place.

