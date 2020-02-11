The companies collecting solid waste in Bloomington weren’t leading the campaign for organized collection five years ago, but they have become champions of the system as Bloomington looks to dispose of the consortium that has provided service to homeowners in recent years.
When the Bloomington City Council ended negotiations last month on a five-year extension with the six licensed haulers providing trash, recycling and yard waste collection to Bloomington homeowners, it also started a process that comes with uncertainty regarding the city’s garbage collection in 2021.
The haulers, once reluctant partners, now face uncertainty, as well.
Bloomington instituted its organized collection program in 2016, meaning the haulers servicing the city no longer traveled the same city streets from day to day in order to reach their customers. Organized collection resulted in one hauler providing all services to all residents on a street, with the haulers claiming a portion of the city equivalent to their market share. Organized collection provided uniform service rates across the city as a result of negotiations between city representatives and the haulers, working as a consortium. The competitors in Bloomington became allies in negotiations, and were left to divvy up the city as they saw fit.
For Bloomington officials, the council’s decision to end negotiations with the consortium last month was driven by the negotiation timelines the city established. The consortium’s contract expires at the end of the year, and contract extension negotiations began last summer in order to either complete the negotiation by early this year or allow the city to request proposals for trash collection in 2021. When the council deemed the negotiations a stalemate, the city began moving forward with a request for proposals. While what kind of response the city will get is impossible to predict, there are a few conclusions that can be drawn.
Not every company servicing the Twin Cities can service the entire city, according to Karl Keel, Bloomington’s public works director. There are large national companies that would likely be up to the task, specifically Waste Management and Republic, and other national companies that could meet Bloomington’s service demands, but don’t have a presence in the Twin Cities now. Bloomington’s contract could attract a new service provider to the market, Keel noted.
It’s also possible that, much like the consortium in place now, a group of smaller companies could put together a proposal to provide the city’s service, although it would be up to the council to decide if a consortium is more desirable than one service provider when proposals are reviewed, Keel said.
When the city negotiated rates with the consortium, the intention was to settle upon a rate that was lower than the average monthly bill for Bloomington residents. The negotiated rate was deemed to be higher than what the city could expect if the contract had been open to all haulers. There is no guarantee rates will be lower in 2021 when proposals are submitted, however, and there is no guarantee the proposals will satisfy the city’s contract criteria. If no proposal is deemed satisfactory, the city could seek a new round of proposals, although the city would have less negotiating strength as a result of having less time to execute a contract before the current contract expires at the end of the year, according to Keel.
With the city preparing its request for proposals, the timeline anticipates seeking proposals in April and evaluating them in May. The presumption is that an adequate proposal will be submitted, and contract negotiations will occur in June, resulting in the council’s approval during July. With the tight timeline to negotiate a new contract and implement new service, the city needs to hold to the timeline, according to Ellen Biales, the deputy public works director.
Beyond reaching an agreement on service rates and contract terms, a change in service providers will result in the exchange of bins for many, if not all, households. And there are other factors to consider in conjunction with a new contract, such as who would own the rolling trash cans. If the city opts to provide the cans, rather than rely upon the haulers to do so, it will eliminate the need to swap cans in the future when a contract ends and the service providers change, Keel explained. The consortium haulers own the cans now, the cost for which is built into the service rate, he noted.
Dave Domack, chairman of the consortium and general manager of Nitti Sanitation, one of six licensed haulers serving Bloomington, hadn’t canvassed the ownership of each company regarding the impact of losing its share of Bloomington, but said that the loss of Bloomington customers by Nitti Sanitation would result in layoffs of truck drivers. He thinks other haulers in the consortium stand to lose a significant portion of their business, as well.
“We don’t want to lose our market share,” he said.
Domack appealed, unsuccessfully, to the council prior to its vote to end negotiations and request proposals. He had expressed concern over the liquidated damages the city insisted upon for missed pickups, saying that a hauler missing 30 stops over the course of the year would result in liquidated damages – essentially fines – of $6.2 million. He touted the overall performance of the haulers in the consortium’s defense, and explained last week that conditions beyond the consortium’s control, primarily winter weather, would place difficult expectations upon the haulers, and the city’s liquidated damages do not justify that level of risk.
Biales said that although the liquidated damages proposal would escalate to a cumulative total in excess of $6 million, a hauler would likely be subjected to a breach of contract clause prior to that point. Laura Horner, the city’s organized collection coordinator, concurred, adding that $6 million is far more than the city would allow the escalating scale of liquidated damages to reach.
Domack agrees that Bloomington’s service will likely end up going to one national company that has the infrastructure and financial ability to invest in servicing approximately 26,000 customers each week. Although companies such as Nitti Sanitation could form their own consortium and put together a collective proposal, collaborative efforts are subject to anti-trust laws, and Domack is not certain a new consortium can vie for Bloomington’s contract.
He expressed disappointment with the city’s negotiations. He disputed claims that the consortium made substantial changes to the terms the two sides hammered out in December, saying that the consortium sought clarifications to a few sections of the contract and needed to further negotiate those when the city was prepared to execute a contract in January.
Domack said he was particularly hurt by the characterization that the consortium reneged on an agreement, as he thinks the contract terms were fair to Bloomington homeowners, noting that the proposed rate increases every other year wouldn’t have been enough to cover his company’s increased labor costs.
“We did not renege, all we were trying to do is get clarification.”
