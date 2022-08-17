As Mall of America in Bloomington held a birthday celebration on the 30th anniversary of its opening, two men sought in connection with gunfire inside the mall a week earlier were arrested in Chicago.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrest of Shamar Lark, 21, and Rashad May, 23, following a week of investigation that began with the mall’s lockdown on Aug. 4. Their arrests came three days after three suspects were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting Lark and May in their getaway from the mall.

