As Mall of America in Bloomington held a birthday celebration on the 30th anniversary of its opening, two men sought in connection with gunfire inside the mall a week earlier were arrested in Chicago.
Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrest of Shamar Lark, 21, and Rashad May, 23, following a week of investigation that began with the mall’s lockdown on Aug. 4. Their arrests came three days after three suspects were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting Lark and May in their getaway from the mall.
“You can’t commit these acts and think you’re going to enjoy the freedoms of a free society,” Hodges said. “And now we’ve locked them up.”
Lark and May were arrested by Chicago’s FBI fugitive task force after departing a Chicago area barbershop. They were arrested without incident following a traffic stop. “Today is the best outcome that we could expect,” Hodges said.
The weeklong investigation began after a police officer working inside the mall heard shots fired at approximately 4:15 p.m. Aug. 4. Evidence collected in the investigation indicates Lark fired three shots at the entrance of the mall’s Nike store, near the northwest corner of the second floor, at the direction of May.
Surveillance video showed that the shots appeared to have been fired in retaliation to a confrontation between two groups inside the store moments earlier, according to Hodges.
Nobody was injured by gunfire, but a female was injured after falling and breaking her nose while fleeing the mall, Hodges said.
Investigators searched the Best Western Hotel following the incident, believing the perpetrators had fled to the hotel across the street from Mall of America, but failed to locate either suspect, Hodges noted.
On Aug. 8 Hodges announced the arrest of the suspects accused of helping Lark and May escape.
Mall of America security officers reviewed surveillance video that showed Lark and May running east through the mall, exiting on the north side of the mall and running north to the IKEA parking lot, where they could no longer be seen.
It was later determined that Lark and May were picked up in a Best Western hotel shuttle at IKEA and transported to Best Western on the south side of the mall, according to the criminal complaint filed against the accused accomplices.
A search warrant for May’s phone records showed that approximately two minutes after shots were fired inside the mall, May called a phone number that belonged to Delyanie Arnold, 23, of Burnsville. Arnold contacted his girlfriend, Selena Raghubir, 23, of Bloomington, who is an assistant manager at the Best Western.
The criminal complaints detail numerous interactions between May and the accused accomplices over several minutes before IKEA surveillance video showed the Best Western shuttle picking up Lark and May, the complaint explained.
Surveillance video showed the shuttle driving around the back side of Best Western at 4:47, followed by a silver sedan matching a Ford Fusion registered to Selena Raghubir. Officers responding to the Best Western interviewed the shuttle bus driver, Denesh Raghubir, 21, of Minneapolis, who is Selena Raghubir’s cousin. He told the police that he had dropped off two people at door No. 2 and had last seen them smoking outside the hotel, the complaint noted.
A Best Western manager told police that Denesh Raghubir was not a regular shuttle driver, and that the regular shuttle driver had been working and was available during the mall’s lockdown, according to the complaint.
During an interview, Denesh Raghubir said he knew Lark and May were friends of Selena Raghubir and Arnold, and that when he dropped them off at Best Western, Selena Raghubir immediately left the front desk of the hotel. He did not see her for approximately 45 minutes, and when she called him, she asked what time the police had left the hotel, the complaint explained.
A search warrant executed at Selena Raghubir’s Bloomington residence included a search of her Ford Fusion. Inside her vehicle officers found a white tank top and an orange shirt that matched the shirts worn by Lark and May during the shooting, the complaint noted.
The assistance provided by the trio and the misinformation provided to the police resulted in the flight of Lark and May, according to the complaint.
All three accomplices were charged with one felony count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. If convicted, they face up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
It was unclear where Lark and May resided prior to the shooting, as they had addresses indicating residency in both Burnsville or Minneapolis, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
Lark and May were being held in the Cook County Jail last week, awaiting an extradition hearing, Hodges noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.